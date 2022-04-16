NORTH PORT — A group gathered Thursday at the North Port Senior Center to celebrate an Easter luncheon.

Eight ladies participated in a Easter parade hat contest, borrowing the from the movie "Holiday Inn" starring Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby.

Attendees were asked to vote for the prettiest, funniest and ugliest hats. 

The winners were: 

Prettiest — Nicole Brighina

Ugliest — Kate Blinsmon

Funniest — Helen Marchese

