featured topical Easter hats celebrated By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Apr 16, 2022 5 hrs ago

NORTH PORT — A group gathered Thursday at the North Port Senior Center to celebrate an Easter luncheon.

Eight ladies participated in a Easter parade hat contest, borrowing the from the movie "Holiday Inn" starring Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby.

Attendees were asked to vote for the prettiest, funniest and ugliest hats. The winners were: 

Prettiest — Nicole Brighina
Ugliest — Kate Blinsmon
Funniest — Helen Marchese
