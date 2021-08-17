NORTH PORT — A civil lawsuit dogging North Port commissioner Debbie McDowell could end up before a jury, according to an amended complaint filed by the group seeking damages.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government in March 2020 alleged that Debbie McDowell, who was mayor at that time, had “surreptitiously” obtained credentials for a group conference call and eavesdropped, violating state rules for such conduct. While that could in some cases be a third-degree felony, the law also allows for a civil remedy such as fines.
The West Villagers group in its legal action initially named McDowell in her official and individual capacity, meaning as mayor and as a private person. The group also named Michael Wasylik in its suit. Wasylik reportedly supplied McDowell with a password for entry to the group’s March 2020 virtual meeting, according to the suit.
Both McDowell and Wasylik filed motions to dismiss the civil action. McDowell’s motion was denied in November 2020.
The amended complaint has dropped the public element in McDowell’s case. Immunity clauses that could shield her as mayor reportedly factored into that decision. Taxpayers are still on the hook for legal fees, however. An unfavorable court ruling against McDowell and Wasylik could get costly, as the plaintiffs seek damages that could run in the thousands of dollars. The amended suit was filed Thursday.
“Nobody’s above the law,” said John Meisel, president of the West Villagers group that seeks to de-annex West Villages, or Wellen Park, from North Port.
City commissioners in April had denied the group’s petition to redraw North Port’s boundaries to exclude Wellen Park, a series of upscale neighborhoods and retail along North Port’s western boundary.
That decision is also headed to a courtroom in a separate case, as Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll set Oct. 8 to hear arguments in two separate cases involving the West Villagers’ attempts to divorce Wellen Park from the city and become part of unincorporated Sarasota County, a process known as de-annexation.
However Carroll rules in October, appeals are likely to follow.
McDowell and the West Villagers had argued their issue is about privacy versus an elected official schooling herself on a topic of great public interest, McDowell had said after a grievance over the same issue was dismissed by the Florida Commission on Ethics. The commission ruled that McDowell had not benefited herself or others, according to details in the Sept. 16 ruling. The West Villagers had filed that complaint, as well.
McDowell had argued that she was observing an open meeting.
“I was invited,” she had said.
The West Villagers civil suit has been assigned to Circuit Judge David L. Denkin. Court dates had not been selected.
