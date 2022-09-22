Larry Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art & Design since 1999, has been present for the growth of the art school founded by John and Mabel Ringling into one of the top art schools in the United States.
SARASOTA - Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County and Ringling College of Art and Design announced the finalists for the seventh annual Innovation by Creative Design award, a news release stated Thursday.
The finalists are S-One Holdings Corp., EcoRover Chairs along with Cruise Car.
All three are based in Sarasota County.
The winner will be announced at the EDC's annual Meeting & Awards lunch on Oct. 7, according to the news release.
The meeting will include a panel that will speak to leadership from each of the firms, moderated by Larry Thompson, the president of Ringling College of Art & Design, the news release said.
"The Ringling College Innovation by Creative Design Award recognizes a business or individual for their innovative product or service that demonstrates a creative design solution and has achieved market success," the news release states.
It notes it looks at area businesses to spotlight those "emerging as local and national leaders, as well as those altering the landscape with their innovative approaches."
"Attendees will hear from forward-thinking companies that are diversifying our economy, with visionary and even unconventional approaches to growing their companies," the news release states.
Anyone interested in attending should register soon. For more information on half and full tables, contact Allison Evanitz at aevanitz@edcsarasotacounty.com.
