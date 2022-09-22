Larry Thompson

Larry Thompson, president of Ringling College of Art & Design since 1999, has been present for the growth of the art school founded by John and Mabel Ringling into one of the top art schools in the United States.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA - Economic Development Corp. of Sarasota County and Ringling College of Art and Design announced the finalists for the seventh annual Innovation by Creative Design award, a news release stated Thursday. 

The finalists are S-One Holdings Corp., EcoRover Chairs along with Cruise Car.


