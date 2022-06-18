Rotary Futures College Resource Center Executive Director Caitlin Joyner, stands with Venice High School senior Katrina Couch and Education Foundation of Sarasota County Chief Program Officer Bianca Harris. Couch was among 32 area students awarded an Education Foundation “Jumpstart Your Future” scholarship.
SARASOTA — The Education Foundation of Sarasota County recently announced 32 recipients of its new “Jumpstart Your Future” scholarships.
These students will receive one-year Florida Prepaid College Foundation scholarships, valued at more than $110,000, which will cover 30 credit hours at the Florida state college tuition rate.
“We’re so proud of these remarkable students,” said Jennifer Vigne, president and CEO of the Education Foundation. “And we are honored to provide this opportunity to high school seniors who most need extra support to realize their dreams of a college degree.”
The Education Foundation launched “Jumpstart Your Future” scholarships in February of this year through the creation of the Shanney/Richardson Scholarship Fund.
North Port High School winners included Brittany Rork, Ericka Delva, Kaian Dougherty, Kayleigh Soler, Lauren Hetzer, Madison Christian and Nicholas Pacheco.
Venice High School winners included Dmitry Kholyusev, Katrina Couch, MingLu Zhang and Sephena Jackson.
For more information about the Education Foundation of Sarasota County or “Jumpstart Your Future” scholarships, visit edfoundationsrq.org or call 941-927-0965.
