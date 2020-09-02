NORTH PORT — Police are investigating a crash after an 80-year-old North Port man drove into a house on Alam Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the man driving a 2018 Toyota Camry ran a stop sign and continued into the home, smashing the front door and door frame.
The man then left the scene and continued on to Tamiami Trail, where North Port police spotted him and pulled him over.
Police suspect the cause may have been due to his age and/or medical concerns.
North Port Fire Department arrived at the scene to evaluate the driver, who refused medical treatment.
The man's wife picked him up and brought him home.
The driver was issued a ticket for careless driving.
Drugs and/or alcohol were not involved in the crash, said city of North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor.
