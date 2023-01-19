Marco Polo Taylor

Marco Polo Taylor

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SCSO

NORTH PORT — A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually abusing three children under the age of 12.

Marco Polo Taylor, 71, has been charged with three counts each of sexual battery against a child under 12, lewd and lascivious molestation, and exhibition offense by an adult against a minor.


