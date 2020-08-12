NORTH PORT — It started over campaign signs. But the arguments over them spiraled into police calming the participants, with the 5-minute incident captured on a cellphone then exploding on social media.
Two people at Monday's dispute at the Biscayne Plaza in North Port explained for Sun Newspaper readers their version of events.
One participant, Justin Cody Willis, is a North Port community activist who serves with the city's Charter Review Advisory Board. He also co-organized North Port High School's alternative graduation in July.
Willis' story is from a social media posting, printed with his permission.
The other participant, Conni Brunni, is active in North Port politics. She had volunteered with Ron Cutsinger's run for the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners.
Backstory
The Biscayne Plaza has retail stores but also a satellite office for Ron Turner, Sarasota County's Supervisor of Elections, where voters drop mail-in ballots or seek information.
But in election season, they'll pass a gantlet of candidate volunteers, a sea of campaign signs and banners, tents and literature, something akin to a circus.
Brunni on Monday had parked her Honda Civic at Biscayne Plaza around 7:30 a.m. She claimed to have parked outside a 150-foot elections' office perimeter. She had Cutsinger door magnets on the Honda, Trump for President signs on the windshield, one under each wiper blade, she said.
Brunni:
“It made more sense to park where more cars are coming in. It was outside (the 150-foot perimeter). No question. The competitor (Chris Hanks for Sarasota County commission) was already there. Fine. The early bird gets the worm. I sat in my car until 9:20, doing my own thing, like it was my office. Someone came by. I rolled down my window, 'Do I need to move my car?' Was told no. I said 'Are you sure?' I had no desire or intention of thwarting the rules.”
Brunni, from Englewood, was picked up at the Plaza center by husband, Scott, and returned home. Sometime in the late afternoon she got a text message: Her Honda would get towed for violating the 150-feet threshold, she said. She raced back, found her car's campaign signs removed. She waded into a nearby group, angry and feeling violated, she said.
“Excuse me, it's my vehicle. It exploded, with (Justin Willis) screaming every obscenity at me. Where are my signs? They were put on the ground, potentially scratching my vehicle. Yes, it was loud. Only they're the ones screaming. You're not going to tell me to shut up.”
It was about that point North Port police arrived, warned all parties of potential trespass citations unless things cooled.
“If this was done to your car, how would you have responded? I wish it had not occurred. But anyone in my shoes would have felt the same.”
Willis:
“First of all, I would like to apologize to anyone who sees this (5-minute) video. My use of profanity was not acceptable.
“Anyone who watches this video please know this is not what North Port stands for! We are city of unity, of kindness, prosperity and the ability to achieve anything. This kind of fighting is not acceptable, it achieves nothing, and in no way build our community. I am sorry that this is something our city is having to go through!
“This was something that could have gone very differently. People get very worked up out on those black tops campaigning in the last (yes) weeks of the elections. There was a lot that happened in a very short time.
“Allegedly, someone from the county came out and told them to remove the sign and magnet from the (car) window. When Conni (Brunni) got there (North Port commission candidate) Barbara (Langdon) was talking to a voter who was standing beside the car. It might have appeared someone was talking about the car, when in fact they were talking to the voter. At one time, Barbara was explaining she couldn’t go in the spot to talk. She had to stay where she was.
“I was not there when the magnet and sign was removed. They were removed by a man named Joe Justice. Joe is an elderly man that serves as the director of Habitat for Humanity. He is very honest. No one out there had a reason not to believe him. He did speak to someone from the city and someone from the elections office.
"Joe was told that if the signs and magnet were not removed, they would tow the car. Joe removed them. It would have been better if the sign and magnets were left, but Joe is a nice guy and didn’t want Conni’s car towed.
“When Conni first got there, it was Barbara she attacked first. There is a lot of moving parts that happened during those 5 minutes. Before Conni got there, everything was peaceful. I truly believe it started as a big misunderstanding … this has become about personality. It is not helpful to North Port.”
