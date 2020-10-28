High early voting turnout — and even more voters expected on Election Day — has prompted one elections supervisor to issue a plea: If you're planning to vote in this election, vote early.

“I ask all Sarasota County voters who have not yet cast their ballots: Please help us to minimize stress on the system, as well as on voters and poll workers at polling places on Election Day by voting early whenever possible,” wrote Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, on Wednesday under the title "Urgent Message."

Early voting continues through Sunday afternoon in Sarasota and Charlotte counties, and Saturday in DeSoto County. There is no early voting Monday.

Turner sent the message because turnout for mail-in-voting and early voting in Florida has superseded the turnout for the pre-election day turnout for the 2016 presidential election. He is trying to ease frustration at the polls on Tuesday, which is Election Day.

"Because of high voter enthusiasm for this election, a lengthy ballot, and the need to implement social distancing and other health safety precautions at polling places on Election Day, we may have longer than normal lines at polling places on Nov. 3," Turner wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.


There have been 60,585 early votes cast in Sarasota County. In addition, the elections office has sent out 157,506 mail-in ballots, with 125,861 of those received and accepted as of Wednesday. Out of 340,731 registered voters in Sarasota County, 186,446 votes have been cast as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, for a turnout of 54.82%.

Charlotte County elections officials have reported 52,539 mail-in votes received, and 31,703 early votes cast for a 55.29% voter turnout as of Wednesday afternoon. There are 29 provisional ballots on record.

Out of 152,160 eligible voters in Charlotte County, 83,790  total votes have been cast.

For more information, visit charlottevotes.com or sarasotavotes.com.

