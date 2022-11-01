TALLAHASSEE — First came a contagion of disbelief in election results.
Then, a surge of public-records requests seeking details such as voting-system security processes.
Now, fears of being arrested for voting.
Elections supervisors in Florida have grappled with these and other issues as they oversaw the state’s August primary elections and prepared for the Nov. 8 general election.
The challenges have come amid supervisors’ years-long battle to convince voters that election processes aren’t rigged, an issue that took root and spread after former President Donald Trump and his supporters insisted — and continue to maintain — that Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 victory was fraudulent.
Trump defeated Biden in Florida by more than 3 percentage points but, even in the Sunshine State, skepticism about how elections are operated continue to swirl.
County supervisors of elections are combating a steady drumbeat of myths about election fraud from an increasingly wary public.
“Disinformation, or stuff people are just getting wrong and putting out there as gospel, misinformation, which is information they’re purposely disseminating to confuse people, and malinformation, which has a kernel of truth but also is specifically skewed to mislead people,” Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux told The News Service of Florida. “We see that as our biggest challenge, is how do we find the people we need to reach.”
In DeSoto County, Supervisor of Elections Mark Negley told The Daily Sun there have been some concerns from voters, but he didn’t think there was “any hysteria or panic” in the county.
“There is a level of trust and respect... in the process,” Negley said. Negley has been with the office 22 years
With the nationwide conversation around voting, Negley said there were always some “naysayers,” but his office was open to any questions voters might have. He noted the results in DeSoto County are not moved electronically but are carried to the elections office.
“I want my voters to be confident their ballot is going to be counted,” Negley said.
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said his office follows Florida law and “works hard to ensure that elections in our county are both secure and accessible.”
Supervisors also have been inundated by voluminous public-records requests that appear to be part of a loosely coordinated campaign from activists in Florida and other states.
“Like many SOEs in Florida, our office did see an increase in public records requests over the summer and into September,” Turner told The Daily Sun and added the requests have “normalized” since the hurricane.
Lux said using social media or websites haven’t helped getting the truth out to people convinced the 2020 election was stolen.
“So all we can literally do is talk to the media to get our message out there where we can hope that it gets spread around by enough people to be effective,” Lux said.
While the Florida Department of State works with county elections officials to ensure the accuracy of the state’s voter-registration database, activists launched their own efforts to try to ensure that ineligible people are stripped from voting rolls.
In Central Florida, the Lake County Election Integrity and Voter Protection Coalition issued a “white paper” in August after performing an analysis of the 2020 general election based on records obtained from supervisors’ offices.
The group said it identified numerous “failures in our voting system” that allegedly resulted in voters casting ballots twice, out-of-state residents voting in Florida and “identity theft” of older voters.
Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays, a former state legislator, accused its associated Florida4America.org of confusing voters by encouraging them not to vote by mail.
Hays warned voters to ignore people he said “are claiming to attempt to clean up the voter rolls.”
“The actions of these individuals are irresponsible and simply contribute to the erosion of voter confidence and misinformation which continues to plague our elections system,” Hays, a Republican, said in an Oct. 4 voter alert.
While Florida has broad open-records laws, much of the information being sought is shielded from release to the public.
“They’re demanding, essentially, the equivalent of the architect of a nuclear plant and the usernames and passwords of all the security surrounding it,” Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley told the News Service. “They want the names that are allowed to log in. They want copies of all the voting system hard drives. … It’s a road map for hacking.”
The Office of Elections Crimes and Security, established by the Legislature at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ behest this spring, could have a chilling effect on voter turnout. Voting-rights advocates are concerned that the creation of the office could reinforce unfounded allegations about election fraud.
DeSantis announced Aug. 18 that 20 felons had been arrested for allegedly voting illegally in 2020. He pledged more arrests would be coming.
Videos of some of the arrests have started circulating, showing confused police and residents interacting.
“I have not encountered in the past this many voters calling, concerned that they may be prosecuted or what-have-you for voter fraud. And these are all eligible voters that have contacted me,” Earley said.
The suspicions about the 2020 election, purported voting irregularities and allegations of illegal voting are part of a nationwide trend, said Brad Ashwell, state director of the non-profit group All Voting is Local.
“Voter suppression has historically been focused on suppressing certain voters from voting. Now it’s shifted to the process,” Ashwell said. “If the election doesn’t go your way, then it’s the process. It isn’t a bad candidate. They’ve focused on calling question to the process and subverting the results. That’s what we’re really concerned about. As we saw on Jan. 6, there’s really no limit to what they’ll do if they’re dissatisfied with the results.”
