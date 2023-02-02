Holiday Park (copy)

Eddie Cross and Nick Mihnovets work in the winter residence of Mihnovets’ parents in Holiday Park after Hurricane Ian. Holiday Park, a community surrounded by North Port that has its own governmental board, holds elections for its board in March. 

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

NORTH PORT - A special district election for Holiday Park is set for March 13.

Officially known as Holiday Park Park and Recreation District, it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in September, has its own governmental board consisting of a Board of Trustees.


