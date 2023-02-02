Eddie Cross and Nick Mihnovets work in the winter residence of Mihnovets’ parents in Holiday Park after Hurricane Ian. Holiday Park, a community surrounded by North Port that has its own governmental board, holds elections for its board in March.
NORTH PORT - A special district election for Holiday Park is set for March 13.
Officially known as Holiday Park Park and Recreation District, it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian in September, has its own governmental board consisting of a Board of Trustees.
One of its board seats — Seat 8 — is up for election in Precinct 341, according to Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner.
Tri-Par Estates Park and Recreation District, a community in North Sarasota, has two seats up for election.
"Voters in the two communities are encouraged to review the list to ensure they are prepared for a smooth election experience," Turner's office stated in a news release.
Residents who need to can register to vote at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov or in person at one of the election offices by Feb. 13, Turner's office noted.
To vote by mail, visit SarasotaVotes.gov/votebymail, call 941-861-8618 or stop by in person at one of the election offices. Votes by mail must be received by 5 p.m., March 4, the news release stated.
Vote-by-mail ballots were starting to be mailed out Thursday, it noted.
"Voted ballots may be returned by mail or in-person to the Sarasota or North Port elections offices," it stated. "Voted ballots must be received in the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted."
Sample ballots for the election will be online for residents starting Feb. 10 at SarasotaVotes.gov. Sample ballots will be mailed for those who do not have a vote-by-mail request currently on file.
For Holiday Park, early voting runs 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily from Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10. It can be completed for Holiday Park at the North Port elections office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail.
For those voting for the Tri-Par Estates elections, early voting can be completed at the Sarasota elections office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane.
Election Day for the contest is March 14 with polls open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., the office noted.
"Voters must vote at their polling location only...and must present current and valid photo and signature ID prior to voting," it said.
For Holiday Park, the polling location is Precinct 341, Holiday Park Phase 2 Clubhouse, 5401 Holiday Park Blvd., North Port.
For Tri-Par, the polling location is Precinct 113, Tri-Par Estates Recreation Hall, Room B, 5101 Bel-Air Ave., Sarasota.
