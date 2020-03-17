NORTH PORT — When 6-year-old Madison Whetsel heard some of her classmates may not have snacks over the extended spring break, she decided to take action to help them.
She went home and told her mom Chelsea that she wanted to put $30 of her own money from her piggy bank to buy them snacks.
Her sister, Mckenzie, 5, also put $30 in to help.
The girls earn money by doing chores around the house like helping with the dishes and taking the laundry out of the dryer.
Chelsea said the family spent about $200 total to make 75 snack bags filled with: chips, a pack of oatmeal, a can of tuna, a bag of fruit snacks, and a Capri Sun.
Madison said her favorite snack is chips, too.
Chelsea said in Madison’s class at Atwater Elementary in North Port, children went home with extra snacks so they would have some at home. She said Madison was worried that since school was closed, they wouldn’t have their snacks.
When her daughter suggested that they help, Chelsea admitted she cried.
“It’s second nature to them,” she said.
She added it’s a teaching moment for her children, to show them that even though there’s so much chaos going on, there’s still good.
The family set up a table in the parking lot of Target in Port Charlotte to distribute the snack bags. Earlier in the day, Chelsea was posting on social media that they would be distributing snacks to those families in need, and asked people to share.
“They [the girls] were so happy,” Chelsea said. “We heard so many stories from many families.”
