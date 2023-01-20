NORTH PORT — The city of North Port will be the next site for the traveling 2023 Embracing Our Difference public outdoor exhibit, the city announced Wednesday.
The exhibit, which is opened Wednesday in Sarasota's Bayfront Park, will next travel to North Port, where it will be on display from March 22 to April 19 at Butler Park, 6205 W. Price Blvd.
A free grand opening ceremony is set for noon to 3 p.m. March 25.
This is the 20th anniversary of the exhibit, which features 50 billboard-sized images "created by local, national and international artists, writers and students reflecting their interpretations of the theme 'enriching lives through diversity and inclusion,'” Laura Ansel, the city's Marketing & Partnership manager stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
More than 370,000 people viewed the 2022 exhibit in Sarasota, organizers say.
“We’re excited to have been asked to display the 2023 exhibit at Butler Park in North Port,” said Sarah Wertheimer, executive director of EOD. “Today, the message of Embracing our Differences — that of inclusion, respect and kindness — is more vital than ever.”
The March 25 grand opening at Butler Park will feature local arts and education organizations with interactive, kid-friendly activities at their booths, Ansel wrote. Food trucks will be onsite. Docents will lead tours of the exhibition. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is underwriting the grand opening.
The 2022 exhibit was held at Bayfront Park in Sarasota and welcomed 371,256 visitors, bringing total attendance, since 2004, to more than four million. The exhibit is the heart of a year-round program of activities designed to use art as a catalyst to create awareness and promote diversity.
“We are thrilled that Embracing Our Differences has expanded to North Port for its annual exhibition. For 20 years, this nonprofit has used the power of art to promote the themes of kindness and unity, qualities that are embodied by the people of our city,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher said. “We’d like to thank EOD for giving us the opportunity to welcome visitors to North Port and showcase our beautiful parks and friendly community.”
