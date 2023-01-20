Beauty of the World

“Beauty of the World” by Laura Makaltses of Toronto, Canada is featured in the 2023 exhibit of Embracing Our Differences, the 20th anniversary addition.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — The city of North Port will be the next site for the traveling 2023 Embracing Our Difference public outdoor exhibit, the city announced Wednesday.

The exhibit, which is opened Wednesday in Sarasota's Bayfront Park, will next travel to North Port, where it will be on display from March 22 to April 19 at Butler Park, 6205 W. Price Blvd.


