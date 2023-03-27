NORTH PORT — Najhu Lee met students uprooted from the war in Ukraine who wound up in classrooms at North Port High School.
Although neither spoke the other’s language, the 17-year-old said she understood the pain and sorrow her new classmates were suffering. This plight inspired her to take action the only way she could — through her artwork.
Lee, a North Port High junior, is in the English as a Second Language class with many students from other countries. She spent two hours creating a billboard panel which she entered into the Embracing Our Differences competition with the help of her teacher, Marilyn Caruso.
Last week, she was introduced, along with other winners at the 20th annual Embracing Our Differences event.
“I watched the news and saw the terrible things that were happening to people in Ukraine,” Lee said. “I wanted to show something that was about unity, that there could be peace instead of fighting.”
She picked a lily because, she said, it is “a flower of peace.”
The white in the flower represents the white flag internationally known as a truce signal. The two pinkies in the drawing show people coming together to unite, she said.
Lee’s panel was judged with 13,732 other entries for the 2023 exhibit. Billboards or quotes from 119 countries, 45 states and students from 424 schools around the world.
More than 65% of submissions were from students, according to Sofie Wachtmeister, co-chair for the 20th anniversary committee. She worked with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation to host this year’s recent kick off event which included entertainment by the band Finger Monkey, local artists, food trucks and interactive, kid-friendly activities.
Returning for the fifth time in North Port, the billboard panels are on display at the green space near the Morgan Family Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. All other times they were across the street at the NPHS campus.
12th Circuit Judge Charles Williams kicked off the event thanking North Port for hosting the display and the artists from first grade to adults who spent time creating meaningful designs. He thanked the many contributors who launched the traveling art exhibition throughout its 20 years.
“Embracing kindness is needed now more than ever,” Williams said.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher explained Hurricane Ian was one of the worst natural disasters to hit the city. He said the storm devastated the city.
“It didn’t crush our spirit, though,” he said.
Fletcher said that, as a “true community of unity” residents and city employees alike came together to bring North Port back to life.
“This exhibit is opening almost six months to the day that we experienced Hurricane Ian and is a testament to the power of our resilience and ability to come together as a united North Port,” Fletcher said Saturday. “When people from diverse backgrounds and varied experiences come together, we are all stronger for it.”
Embracing Our Differences is a nonprofit organization based in Sarasota. It’s designed to use the power of art and education to expand consciousness and open the heart to celebrate the diversity of the human family.
Now through April 19, Ben Jewell-Plocher, education coordinator for Embracing Our Differences, will do guided tours with students countywide. He will also be doing virtual tours with students from Illinois, California, Pennsylvania.
Since 2004, more than 529,000 students participated including 52,274 students and 1,808 teachers in the 2021-2022 school year.
“That’s what’s so unique about our ability to share Embracing Our Differences with students from around the country and the world,” he said. “We can do it virtually through Zoom sessions or children can get enrichment and learn from the billboards in person in North Port.”
For more information, visit www.embracingourdifferences.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.