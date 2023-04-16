NORTH PORT — The Embracing Our Differences mobile art exhibit is ending its North Port run this week on schedule, with organizers calling it a success.
"It was wonderful to be in a new community — and a very young community," Embracing Our Differences Executive Director Sarah Wertheimer said. "The city was a pleasure to work with."
The nonprofit Embracing Our Differences which organizes the exhibit is celebrating 20 years this this year's mobile display.
The mobile exhibit entitled "Embracing Kindness," with its 50 panels of artwork, arrived in North Port's Butler Park near City Hall on March 22. That followed the exhibit's previous stay at Bayfront Park in Sarasota from Jan. 18 to March 12.
But while the exhibit will move out of North Port, it will not move on to its originally planned third stop at the State College of Florida's Bradenton campus.
"Unfortunately, in mid-February, they (SCF) asked us to remove three art works and take down banners with the words 'diversity' and 'inclusion,'" Wertheimer said. "That would be impossible since that is the theme of this year's competition. We also feel very strongly about not censoring anyone. That would go against our mission."
For their part, SCF officials said they were willing to work with the exhibit organizers.
When asked about the cancellation, Jamie M. Smith, associate vice president of communications, emailed the college's official statement dated Feb. 15 to The Daily Sun.
“State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota is a long-term partner of Embracing our Differences and shares a purpose to provide engaging and accessible learning environments," Smith wrote.
The college exercised its right according to its contract with Embracing Our Differences that was signed September 2022 to review the displays, she wrote. College officials asked organizers to withhold the works “Body & Voice,” “Good Trouble,” and “Being Different Gives the World Color,” from the exhibit.
"After due consideration and with disappointment, we decided to withdraw the exhibit from SCF Bradenton in the best interest of and in preserving the safety and security of our college community,” Smith wrote.
Those works "may have been found offensive and not embraced," Smith wrote. "We also took into consideration the values of the college, the recent vandalism of EOD’s display, and current threats of violence on school campuses, which may detract from this event being safe, welcoming, and inclusive as it was meant to be.”
Smith also sent a second statement from the college dated Feb. 28, stating that in comments to the media, Embracing Our Differences organizers tied the college's decision to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "Anti WOKE" agenda.
"Let me clearly state that the only pressure we received regarding our decision to withdraw as an exhibition site was from EOD themselves by way of their 'all or nothing' position that was not in keeping with our agreement. This was simply a contract dispute where our differences were not embraced but instead exploited for political and/or monetary gain," the statement reads.
Wertheimer said when the college pulled out, she tried to get other venues in Bradenton to display the exhibit, but it didn't work out.
This year was the fifth time an Embracing Our Differences exhibit has traveled to North Port. Asked if the nonprofit would be sending a future exhibit to the city, Wertheimer said the organizers had not started making plans yet.
"Taking the exhibit on the road this year was in part to honor its 20th anniversary," she said.
There will be virtual online exhibits, which is something Embracing Our Differences has no plans to discontinue, she said.
This year’s response to the call for artwork and inspirational quotations for EOD’s 20th anniversary exhibit received 13,733 entries pouring in from 119 countries and 45 states. Since 2004, more than 529,000 students participated including 52,274 students and 1,808 teachers in the 2021-2022 school year.
To see multiple works of art from around the world or for more information — or to enter a work of art for future consideration — visit www.embracingourdifferences.org
