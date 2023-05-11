NORTH PORT — Even as this year's hurricane season looms, North Port city departments are working to recover from Hurricane Ian.
Emergency Manager Mike Ryan made a presentation to the City Commission on Tuesday, detailing the present recovery and future mitigation plans for various departments impacted by the 2022 signature storm.
The presentation estimated that various city departments suffered a combined total of roughly $70 million in damages, with a maximum expected reimbursement from federal and state sources coming to $65 million.
Of that amount, the vast majority — about $57.9 million — came from the city's Road and Drainage Fund, representing the extensive repairs to damaged roads and stormwater systems in the wake of the Category 5 hurricane.
Approximately 1,000 street signs were destroyed or went missing after the hurricane, along with 21 damaged traffic signals and two damaged water control structures.
"These are the things that need to come back on very quickly," Ryan said during his presentation.
Several critical buildings were also damaged during the storm, including the Public Works Operation Building and and several Utilities buildings.
The North Port Police Department suffered heavy roof damage as a result of the storm, as well as $86,000 worth of damages in destroyed license plate readers.
North Port Fire and Rescue saw six of their stations damaged, along with several staff vehicles and an immediate backlog of calls as Hurricane Ian left the area.
In some cases, repairs were able to be implemented quickly. All 21 damaged traffic signals have been restored, for instance, while one water control structure has been restored and repairs for the other is anticipated to start needing repairs.
All fire stations are back in operation, with Fire and Rescue working with FEMA for damage assessments.
Public Works and Utilities staff, however, are still operating out of temporary buildings or out of vehicles to plan and accomplish their tasks.
Those departments are also looking ahead for how to mitigate risks going forward.
Ryan pointed to Utilities, in particular, which is moving to get all water lines under canals prior to the 2023 hurricane season — insulating those lines from storm damage and hopefully preventing out of control water billing or loss for local residents.
Public Works, meanwhile, is undergoing a Vulnerability Survey to log critical at-risk structures.
City Commissioners thanked Ryan and other department heads for providing the information and taking the initiative to prepare for the upcoming season.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell took time to thank city workers for their dedication, recalling the sheer damage wrought by Hurricane Ian.
"Irma was child's play compared to what we've been through," McDowell said.
Ryan also took the time to remind meeting attendees of the upcoming North Port Hurricane Expo, being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the George Mullen Activity Center.
"I hope it'll be a very, very quiet season," he said.
Other local officials are reaching out to residents, asking them to consider their plans for hurricane season ahead of time.
Sarasota County issued a press release on Wednesday to advise county residents to make sure they have disaster kits ready and plan for where they could evacuate.
Rich Collins, the county's Emergency Services director, said families should not wait until a storm is seen coming to have a plan.
"Make decisions and take action to prepare you and your family before hurricane season starts," Collins said in the release. "Have plans for evacuating, a stocked disaster supply kit and a way to stay informed to ensure you're prepared for an emergency."
Those with homes built to code after 2002, and are not located in an evacuation zone, may be more comfortable sheltering in place. However, they should still be prepared for power outages or flooding.
Those seeking information on evacuation zone classifications can find them on the Sarasota County website.
Those with qualifying medical needs should complete the Medically Dependent online application. Authorities will stop accepting online applications 48 hours prior to expected impact of a storm.
Anyone needing transportation to an evacuation center is encouraged to fill out an online form. The registration process will close if and when a storm's landfall is expected within 60 hours.
