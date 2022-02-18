Owners of Empire Bagels Alyssa and Paul Oettinger.
Empire bagels is now open in North Port.
NORTH PORT — If you’re craving fresh New York bagels with homemade cream cheese, you’ll want to visit Empire Bagel in North Port.
The owners had been operating a bagel store on Bermont Road in Punta Gorda for about two years, and when a location became available in North Port, they felt it was fate to open a second store.
“We have been so overwhelmed with the support of our customers in North Port,” said owner Alyssa Oettinger. “We trying our best to keep up.”
Oettinger is a retired teacher who co-owns the business with her husband, Paul. They are from New York where you can find a bagel shop on “every other corner,” according to Alyssa.
“We’ve lived here for about 10 years,” she said. “It was always my dream to own a bagel store. We’ve ventured along the coast in this area looking for bagel shops and didn’t find very many.”
The is the Oettinger’s first venture in the food business.
“The community has been so good to us … our customers have been fantastic,” she said.
The new bagel shop is at 1093 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., in the former Simply Susan’s restaurant space.
“We actually found out about the location from one of our customers,” Alyssa said.
Empire Bagel is a family-run business offering New York-style bagels, egg sandwiches, salads and Boar’s Head cold cut sandwiches. All the cream cheeses and salads are made in house.
“We are always trying different combinations,” Alyssa said. “We see if something works, and if it does, it gets added to the regular menu.”
The owners say their regular customers are more like family, and everyone who works in the store are either family or longtime friends.
For more information, search for Empire Bagel North Port on Facebook.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Local public notices delivered daily to your email account.
Local weather information and warnings.
This week's top entertainment stories.
The areas top boating and fishing news will be delivered to you email every Thursday morning.
When your e-Edition is ready to be read, we send you a reminder email each day letting you know.
Top headlines of the day, delivered to your email every morning.
The most recent obituaries, sent out every Wednesday and Saturday morning.
The most recent obituaries newsletter, sent out every morning.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.