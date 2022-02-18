NORTH PORT — If you’re craving fresh New York bagels with homemade cream cheese, you’ll want to visit Empire Bagel in North Port.

The owners had been operating a bagel store on Bermont Road in Punta Gorda for about two years, and when a location became available in North Port, they felt it was fate to open a second store.

“We have been so overwhelmed with the support of our customers in North Port,” said owner Alyssa Oettinger. “We trying our best to keep up.”

Oettinger is a retired teacher who co-owns the business with her husband, Paul. They are from New York where you can find a bagel shop on “every other corner,” according to Alyssa.

“We’ve lived here for about 10 years,” she said. “It was always my dream to own a bagel store. We’ve ventured along the coast in this area looking for bagel shops and didn’t find very many.”

The is the Oettinger’s first venture in the food business.

“The community has been so good to us … our customers have been fantastic,” she said.


The new bagel shop is at 1093 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., in the former Simply Susan’s restaurant space.

“We actually found out about the location from one of our customers,” Alyssa said.

Empire Bagel is a family-run business offering New York-style bagels, egg sandwiches, salads and Boar’s Head cold cut sandwiches. All the cream cheeses and salads are made in house.

“We are always trying different combinations,” Alyssa said. “We see if something works, and if it does, it gets added to the regular menu.”

The owners say their regular customers are more like family, and everyone who works in the store are either family or longtime friends.

For more information, search for Empire Bagel North Port on Facebook.

