NORTH PORT — North Port Mayor Pete Emrich gained a second term on the City Commission on Friday when no opponent filed to oppose him.
Emrich, 59, a former city employee, won his first term in 2018 in a race against Kevin Rouse. His next term as District 4 commissioner will run through 2026.
“The biggest priority to me, due to fluctuating home values, is to keep millage rates (the) same or lower moving forward,” he said during an interview in March when he announced he was running for re-election.
Emrich, who is married to Daily Sun staff writer Elaine Allen-Emrich, vowed to “work with our new city manager to make this city a real community of unity, find the best way to work on the water and sewer expansion with real costs prior to affecting citizens.”
Meanwhile, three candidates have filed to run in the nonpartisan race for the District 5 seat on the North Port City Commission that will be vacated when Jill Luke leaves office.
Victor Dobrin, David Pankiw, Philip Stokes all live in the Wellen Park community of North Port.
Dobrin, a native Romanian and retired manager for the Ford Motor Co., serves on the West Villages Improvement District, a governing body in Wellen Park, and on the Wellen Park Homeowners Association.
In 2019, Dobrin and others formed West Villagers for Responsible Government, a political committee seeking to move Wellen Park out of the city limits and into unincorporated Sarasota County.
Pankiw, who lives in Wellen Park’s IslandWalk, is chief compliance officer with a Florida investment and planning advisory firm. He is also a co-founder of the nonprofit group North Port Forward. Pankiw is former chair of the North Port’s Beautification Committee and serves on the city’s Economic Development Advisory board.
Stokes’s resume includes more than 35 years in sales, marketing, management, operations and finance. He recently resigned his seat on the Wellen Park Homeowners Association following a failed recall attempt.
Florida’s Primary Election Day is Aug. 23, the general election is Nov. 8.
For more about North Port candidates and the election, visit www.cityofnorthport.com, call 941-429-7270 or visit the office at 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port; or contact the Sarasota County Elections office by visiting www.sarasotavotes.gov, calling 941-423-9540, or stopping by the office at Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
