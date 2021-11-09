Emrich is North Port's mayor, Luke's last day on the job

Jill Luke, back row, third from right, spent a final morning as mayor Tuesday chairing a commission meeting that included accepting fire helmets from Fire Chief Scott Titus, third from right, bottom row.
The now former vice mayor was selected by his four colleagues.
Commissioner Barbara Langdon was picked as vice mayor. The mayor's position is typically rotational, meaning vice mayor moves to the big seat.
But Commissioner Debbie McDowell had nominated Langdon, who declined.
Emrich, Langdon said, "has the biggest heart that I've know in anybody … I support (him) as mayor."
Emrich replaced Jill Luke, who gifted staff and thanked her colleagues in an emotional farewell.
"This is my friend, the mayor," she said of others introducing her in the last year. "It's so humbling."
Rotating on seniority meant that McDowell's District 3 replacement in 2024 would become mayor, she said, as Commissioner Alice White and Langdon are next in line, "and that is grossly unfair," she said of a newly elected commissioner becoming mayor.
Emrich closed Tuesday's session saying that as mayor he'd observe rules of order, rules of decorum.
"They will be followed," he added.
Emrich's first official day as mayor was Jill Luke's last. She spent Tuesday morning chairing a commission hearing, the five members debating ordinances, resolutions and new projects such as Village E in Wellen Park.
It'll be 326 acres of commercial and housing under construction in 6-9 months, a spokesperson said. Village E assumes an identity at some point. There were also hints of an entertainment-like complex at the Atlanta Braves spring training facility in Wellen Park. No further details, however.
Commissioners also debated an ordinance regarding golf carts in Cedar Grove at the Woodlands, a section of that community known as 1A. A second reading is Nov. 23.
After a year as mayor, which pays a few dollars more than the $34,000 commission salary, Luke reflected back on ribbons cut, oath-taking and hustling from one place to another, mostly in six, even seven day bites.
“It has been a blessing,” she said, “and, I believe, we did it very professionally.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.