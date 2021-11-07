NORTH PORT — Pete Emrich likely is the city’s next mayor.
That’s decided Tuesday, however, when Jill Luke’s one-year term as mayor expires.
Emrich is the vice mayor. City commissioners rotate leadership, choosing among themselves, as the mayor is an honorary job. Commission terms run four years.
Other newcomers, commissioners Barbara Langdon and Alice White, have little tenure and would likely not vote themselves as mayor. Langdon is in line to become vice mayor.
“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve our community in this position,” said Jill Luke, the city’s mayor who abdicates in an afternoon ceremony Tuesday at City Hall. “And blessed to have served during this past year.”
Emrich, who is 59 and represents the city’s District 4 in a five district commission, is in his first term, which ends in November 2022. He hadn’t announced whether he’d seek another term.
“Whoever takes over,” Commissioner Debbie McDowell said of Luke’s tenure, “has some big shoes to fill.”
Emrich’s time on the commission included the investigation and resignation of Pete Lear, the former city manager in a consensual relationship with a staffer. That was in 2020, as Lear in a public hearing had requested vacation to sort through his personal affairs.
Emrich, however, labeled that strategy as “selfish,” insisted that his fellow members “put on our big boy pants and move forward” with placing Lear on administrative leave. “Really don’t want to be in this situation … but we are,” he had said. Ultimately, Lear resigned that November. He was replaced this Oct. 1 by Jerome Fletcher, a former county administrator in Maryland.
There are two commission meetings Tuesday, a regular business hearing starting at 10 a.m., proclamations and naming a new mayor starting at 4 p.m. City hall chambers are at 4790 City Hall Blvd. The public is welcomed.
