Chris Porter, editor of the Englewood Sun and North Port Sun, was named Sun Coast Media Group's employee of the month for January.
Porter, who has been with the Sun for 31 years, started as a reporter with the Venice Gondolier Sun before moving to the daily Charlotte Sun in 1988.
He covered all beats during his five years as a reporter, but his favorite was cops and courts. He's had many jobs since then, including executive editor of the Sun Newspapers from 2008 to 2016.
"It’s been a pleasure to work with Chris Porter for many years. He’s an editor that goes out of his way to provide the readers of the Sun with comprehensive local news," said publisher Glen Nickerson.
"In addition to being a dedicated journalist and mentor to his team, Chris is a community leader," said Nickerson. "I’m so proud of Chris and everything he’s accomplished in his career."
Porter said he loves editing for both editions of the Sun, because Englewood and North Port are such different communities.
"I think both towns are awesome and I have a lot of fun covering them and learning about both communities," Porter said.
He said in North Port, one of the most exciting stories has been the Atlanta Braves coming to town for spring training.
"The town's starting to come alive in support, it's becoming a reality right now. That's cool for everybody," he said.
He said Englewood is full of good news stories, because when someone needs help, people often rush to help. It's a very giving community, Porter said.
Porter also works with his son, Sean Porter, a recent graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University who is a page designer working in the Sun's Port Charlotte office.
"It's really fun to work with Sean. He's laid out a couple of special sections for us, he's done a couple local section fronts. He just gets it. It's fun. He's got a lot of good people to learn from in Charlotte," Porter said.
"My dad is my favorite co-worker," Sean said. "I design pages, so I can call him and we can be on the same page of things."
Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
