Cornhole tournament
The Lemon Bay High girls basketball team will have a benefit cornhole tournament from noon to 4 p.m. April 30 at The New Faull Inn, 2670 Placida Road. Cash prizes. It’s $40 per team. There will be a 50/50 drawing and raffles, including a drawing for a custom cornhole board for $5 a ticket before the tournament. For more information or to sign up, contact Kayla Reid at 718-354-0377 or Kayla@venuetoyouswfl.com.
High school art exhibitThe North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will present a visual showcase for North Port High School Artists in April. The exhibit runs April 1-13. There will be a reception from 6:30-8 p.m. April 7. Visit www.northportartcenter.org for more information.
Victim’s rights vigilHolly’s Hope, in partnership with North Port Kiwanis, presents a victim’s rights vigil, a night of remembrance and healing, set for 5-8:30 p.m. April 29 at the Garden of the Five Senses. There will be guest speakers, a prayer service, luminaries, a memorial tree dedication and more. For more information, visit the Holly’s Hope page on Facebook or www.hollyshope.info.
Sheepshead TournamentThe first-ever “Catch a Convict” Sheepshead Tournament will benefit the Lemon Bay High School beach volleyball program. It’s 7 a.m. Saturday, at Cape Haze Marina, 6950 Placida Road. Lots of prizes. It’s $50 per angler and $25 per youth angler 17 and under. For rules, registration and more information, visit www.lbhsvball.com, email lbhsvball@gmail.com or call Cindy Googins at 941-809-5279.
Kids’ Needs tournamentKids’ Needs of Englewood will have benefit four-ball golf scramble beginning with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. April 2 at Oyster Creek Golf & Country Club. Fee is $50 per golfer, and will include coffee and doughnuts and light lunch afterwards. Prizes will be awarded. For more information about the tournament and the organization, visit www.kidsneedsenglewood.org.
Volunteer techs neededWriters on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Art Center Fashion LuncheonNorth Port Art Center will hold a Fashion Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at Heron Creek Golf & Country Club, 301 Heron Creek Blvd, North Port. Fashions and accessories will be furnished by FIFI’s Apparel and North Port Artisan Gift Shop. A silent auction and a floral demo. Best-hat contest. Tickets are $45 at www.northportartcenter.org or by calling 941-423-6460.
Big Green Egg-Off
The Sunset Rotary of Englewood has planned its Big Green Egg-Off for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Englewood Elks, 401 N. Indiana Ave. For $35, enjoy a wide variety of food samples from world-renowned local chefs, all cooked on Big Green Egg outdoor grills. There will be music from 2-6 p.m., food samples from noon to 4 p.m. and a car show all day. Interesting in competing? Call 941-468-3633. Check
for updated information.
Spring Fine Arts FestivalThe Rotary Club of Englewood will present its 40th Spring Fine Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on West Dearborn St., Englewood. The club will welcome 110 artists who will display and sell their original artwork, including fine jewelry, art glass, paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture and more. Enjoy food and beverages from local restaurants and vendors, live music, and shopping in the stores on West Dearborn Street in Old Englewood Village. Visit www.therotaryclubofenglewood.org or www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofEnglewood for more information.
Volunteer for Tree Fair
People for Trees is looking for volunteers to help out with Tree Fair 2022, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the City Center Green in North Port, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Hundreds of native trees will be for sale, with Tree Talks throughout the morning, and an Ask-an-Arborist booth. Children get a free one-gallon native tree for taking the “Tree Pledge. Music, food trucks, vendors, nonprofit groups, all under the shade. Contact Alice White 941-468-2486 and visit peoplefortrees.com for more information.
{div}Writers on the Air
WKDW 97.5 FM nonprofit radio in North Port invites amateur writers, poets, and comedians to perform or read their poem, story or skit on its weekly program, “Writers on the Air” each Tuesday evening. The group wants funny or family-friendly content. Sign-up at 5:30 p.m., the show starts at 6 p.m. Airs at 3 p.m. Sundays. It’s at Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Linda Schell at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
Havana Nights
Enjoy and evening of Cuban food, music, mojitos, casino games and more at the Rotary Club of North Port’s Havana Nights, set for 6 p.m. April 30 at AmVets Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. Tickets are $60 and include starter chips for the casino games. Cash bar is available. All proceeds will go to support Rotary Club of North Port’s service projects. For more information, visit rotaryclubofnorthportcentral.com or call 941-787-7703.{/div}
