Area school districts are responding to the massacre in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers.
Sarasota County Schools announced Wednesday morning that it the slayings will result in more law enforcement in schools during this last week of the school year.
"Our district safety and security teams and the Sarasota County Schools Police Department will remain steadfast in our efforts to keep our children and employees protected every day," it said in a recorded message to parents. "We will be coordinating our SCS police force and local law enforcement agencies to provide an enhanced presence on our school campuses."
Charlotte County officials also stated they are watching schools closely.
"My heart breaks for the families and friends of the victims, children and educators, and for the countless others who survived the carnage and will now cope with the trauma that follows," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell stated in a news release. "I feel for the law enforcement officers and first responders who know that this comes with the job they chose but will certainly carry the weight of it even after taking off their uniform."
He stated there will be "extra patrols" around campuses "for the remainder of the school year."
"Please know that our school resource officers are well-equipped and trained to take necessary action against any threats of violence," he stated. "I would also remind parents to let their kids know the importance of sharing information with the SROs that may indicate a potential threat. Whether it’s an actual threat, a joke, or someone being bullied, it all matters and needs to be investigated."
He said he prayers for peace and healing in Uvalde "and everywhere in our great nation."
"No words can express how truly gut-wrenching this is, both as a law enforcement officer and as a father and grandfather."
The Sarasota County Schools district stated counselors will be available "as needed" for students.
"Any parent or guardian who feels it would be beneficial to have their child speak with a counselor, please do not hesitate to reach out to your school's administration," it said.
On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old ran into an elementary school in the Texas town of about 15,000 and opened fire in a classroom, according to reports. While the investigation remains underway, it is reported he killed two teachers and 19 children.
Sarasota County Schools, in their statement, called it a "heartbreaking tragedy."
"We join in their grief over the senseless violence that has forever changed the fabric of that community," it said. "It is truly beyond comprehension."
It reminded residents of its local priorities.
"As we all attempt to process yesterday's events, please be assured that the safety and well-being of our school communities and work sites is top priority for Sarasota County Schools."
The Republicans (read far-right wingers) who make up most of the SW Florida population predictably trot out more guards at schools as the solution to solving school shootings. Sorry folks, the real problem is no gun regulations. De Santis and the state GOP are allowing anyone in Florida to carry a gun anywhere, anytime without any training or background checks, emulating Texas. Guns are the problem. Too many and totally unregulated. But you'll stand by the fiction that the only solution is another guy with a gun to stop violence. How truly stupid are you?
