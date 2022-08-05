The Gopher Tortoise

The Gopher Tortoise is listed as a threatened species and is rapidly losing habitat as our area’s human population continues to grow.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

NORTH PORT — The Environmental Conservancy of North Port is continuing its online “bingo” fundraiser through Aug. 22.

People can buy squares of a bingo card to help the nonprofit buy land in Harbour Heights in Charlotte County to benefit nature.

Flarian bingo card 7-31-22

Flarian bingo card fundraiser as of July 31.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments