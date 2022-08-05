NORTH PORT — The Environmental Conservancy of North Port is continuing its online “bingo” fundraiser through Aug. 22.
People can buy squares of a bingo card to help the nonprofit buy land in Harbour Heights in Charlotte County to benefit nature.
“We’ve now raised $6,076 in donations, plus the match of $6,076 which equals $12,125. We’re just over halfway to our goal,” said Barbara Lockhart, the president of the Environmental Conservancy of North Port, stated in an email.
Charlotte County commissioners told the conservancy in June that it won the surplus auction bidding on six lots. The price is $24,000, which is the goal for the fundraiser.
The deadline to close with Charlotte County is Aug. 22.
The property is good habitat for Florida scrub jays and gopher tortoises. Both are considered threatened species, and their territories are being encroached upon due to development. In buying the land, conservancy members hope to give these animals and others a safe haven.
“Florida scrub jays need smaller patches of land in between larger tracts in their home areas to use as ‘stepping stones’ because they don’t fly very far,” Lockhart stated. “Contiguous parcels of conservation land are helpful to all species in areas of development as they help to provide corridors for wildlife to move about, live, feed and raise their young in safety.”
“For a minimum $250, business sponsorship donations toward our purchase of 1.5 acres in Harbour Heights (which will be matched) we will acknowledge your business on our social media, newsletter and website as a member of our Land Conservation Team,” Lockhart stated.
All donations between $25 and $1,000 will be matched.
To learn more or to donate, go to gofund.me/513a107b. For more information, call or text 941-218-9775.
