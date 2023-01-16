This rendering from the December Historic and Architectural Preservation Board meeting shows the 7,970-square-foot addition planned for the east side of Epiphany Cathedral and the bell tower planned just to the north.
VENICE — Epiphany Church, built in 1980, became Epiphany Cathedral in 1984, when Pope John Paul II created the Diocese of Venice, with John Nevins as it first bishop.
But in the nearly 40 years since then, the original structure has changed relatively little despite being a bishop's home parish.
Discussions about upgrades for the Venice facility go as far back as Nevins' tenure, Brian Baker told the Historic and Architectural Preservation Board in December, and have continued under his successor, Bishop Frank Dewane, who assumed the position in 2007.
"Now the time has come," he said.
His company, Brian Baker Liturgical Art LLC, is involved in a proposed 7,970-square-foot addition to the east side of the building, which would also get a covered drive-thru on the west side. Plans call for a 75-foot bell tower and a new memorial garden as well.
HAPB approval was needed because the cathedral is in the Venetian Theme architectural control district and parts of the design deviate from standards that would normally apply in it.
The Planning Commission will need to consider a site-and-development plan and a height exception for a 54-foot-tall barrel roof, which will also need City Council approval. The height limit for the property is 35 feet.
Plans call for demolishing the existing eastside entrance and constructing the addition, which will provide a larger interior gathering space out of the weather. Otherwise, the current structure will remain unchanged.
"The goal is to create a grandiose cathedral but also to keep the exterior to blend in with the area and the downtown," Baker said.
Much of the exterior and much of the bell tower will be covered in Portuguese limestone rather than stucco, as the city would ordinarily require. The board approved the change as a "design alternative."
It also OK'd the use of some metal roofing materials and the barrel roof design.
The presentation by Baker and project manager Joseph Calabrese included a look at intended interior improvements, over which the board has no authority.
They include new, curved pews, to bring parishioners closer to the officiants; shrines to Joseph, Mary, St. Mark, the patron saint of Venice, and Our Lady of Guadalupe, in recognition of the local Hispanic community; and a "cathedra" — a raised throne for the bishop.
There will be new lighting and new stained-glass windows, too.
The altar area will get the biggest upgrade, they said, with a new 9-foot marble altar; red marble steps leading up to it; two 13-foot mosaics of the Epiphany, when the three wise men are said to have visited Jesus; and an 18-foot wooden, carved crucifix with a 10-foot carved Jesus figure on it.
Most of the materials will be imported, many — including the mosaics — from Italy.
Commission Member Bruce Weaver said he had a question.
"What happens when the pope gets jealous of this?" he joked.
"We haven't thought that out yet," Calabrese said.
Baker said the Parish Hall will be used for services during construction.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.