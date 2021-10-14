NORTH PORT — No crime is alleged. But Roberta and Christopher Laundrie are in exile, holed up at their yellow Wabasso Avenue house.
The North Port couple are the parents of Brian Laundrie, their son tied to the death investigation of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. A Wyoming doctor Tuesday said Petito was strangled, her body left for weeks in a national park. Brian Laundrie is an FBI-wanted fugitive in a related bank-card fraud.
Petito and Brian Laundrie were traveling companions and social-media influencers blogging their western state adventures. It seemed carefree and the pair appeared to adore one another.
Petito vanished in late August, however. Brian returned alone to North Port.
And while many seemed convinced Brian Laundrie was responsible for the death of his longtime girlfriend, there's no clear proof, at least none publicly. He did disappear and is a fugitive. But the Laundries insisted their son had vanished in a Sarasota County wildlife preserve around Sept. 13. They reported him missing three days later.
Circumstantial proof hasn't stopped vigils, or vigilantes, loud and strident, or media always with cameras aimed at the Laundries' Wabasso Avenue house.
Chris Laundrie, for instance, emerged early Wednesday, headed off to fill a gas canister. Reporters at the pump questioned him.
It's a pattern — the couple's mostly off-hour trips from Wabasso, with media in pursuit. While many local TV stations have visited Wabasso Avenue over the past month, some media representatives remain there around the clock, camped on neighbors' lawns with permission, looking for any sign of the Laundries.
So, Chris Laundrie Wednesday fired up his mower and began cutting the tall grass.
Thousands of live-feed viewers watched as ringside reporters peppered him. He glared at the mower from under a safari hat, shoved it around the yard. He botched it, though; the splotchy lawn looked like a child cutting his own hair. No time for careful mowing.
But is it fair to hold someone hostage, one with no stated involvement in a crime?
“It's not normal behavior to not show concern for their son's whereabouts,” said Andra Griffin, a daily protester badgering the Laundries at the Wabasso house. “It leads (you) to believe they know where he's (Brian) at.
“If we're wrong, we're wrong … but I don't believe I am … I'm trusting my gut.”
And if social media is society's thermometer, Griffin is correct in driving the Laundries into exile. A media video of Chris Laundrie mowing the grass drew thousands of comments, for example, most critical of the family.
A smaller sampling, however, was more reluctant.
The Laundries remain mute. Their New York lawyer Steven Bertolino, however, offered a statement Tuesday.
"Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy. While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise," he wrote.
Bertolino, though, had his own problems, as his legal profile was blocked from client comments as trolls took control. Yelp was one such platform.
And Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, likely shot holes in any argument on fairness, for or against, on Tuesday.
"His words are garbage," Schmidt texted a reporter about Bertolino's response on behalf of the Laundries to the Wyoming coroner's report.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
