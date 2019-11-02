NORTH PORT — The city is in an enviable position to ride the wave of economic growth, but must continue to make strides to improve its infrastructure, business leaders were told Friday.
Speaking at North Port’s fourth annual Real Estate Summit at Suncoast Technical College, the 195 attendees — mostly real estate and mortgage professionals — heard two national speakers praise the North Port area, but also chide it to get ahead of the growing infrastructure shortfall looming in the city, and also around the United States.
“We are looking at a $3 trillion deficit in spending on basic infrastructure in this country,” said Ron Starner, executive vice president of Conway. “If you want to lure businesses to this area, don’t be part of that.”
Conway is the parent company of Site Selection Magazine, which is circulated among those picking business sites across the country. Roads, sewer and water lines and other transportation facilities need to be state of the art to attract companies and their employees to an area.
“Areas in the country now losing population and companies have failed to keep up,” Starner said. “You don’t want to be there.”
Florida isn’t losing population, and neither is North Port. In fact North Port gained 2,263 people in 2018, putting it 12th in the state, and not far behind Fort Myers (up 2,279 for 11th place), Kissimmee (2,302), St. Cloud (2,567), Fort Lauderdale (2,709) and Lakeland (2,725).
Dr. Ted Jones with Stewart Title Guaranty Company, told the group the North Port area is growing because it sits in the “most affordable part of Florida.”
Jones said Miami and other East Coast Florida cities “have run out of space to grow and attract industry,” while North Port and its surrounding areas “have room to grow and can take advantage of the good economy we are now enjoying.”
He said he does not see an economic recession in the immediate future.
“This is a positive, perfect economy,” he said. “We should take advantage of it.”
The Florida economy, by all measures, “is chugging right along,” Jones said.
The summit was sponsored by the North Port Economic Development Department.
