NORTH PORT — The city’s mayor surprised everyone Thursday with a “no” vote on extending the deadline for rules on land clearing, among other related issues.
Pete Emrich sided with Commissioner Alice White in denying a 45-day extension to enact new codes on land clearing and tree surveys, native vegetation and canopy cover. He had expressed support for the extension in earlier debates.
Commissioners agreed in February that 45 days was enough time to learn the edicts.
But that was walked back Monday, with commissioners deciding another 45 days was needed, pushing the deadline to late May.
The commission needed a super majority of 4-1 or 5-0 for the extension to take effect.
Emrich and White opposing the extension makes the new rules for land clearing effective Friday.
“People have screamed for many, many years for tree protection,” Emrich said in Thursday’s vote, adding that city staff had prepared for the 45-day deadline agreed on in February.
In the minutes before the vote, White read a statement opposing any delay in imposing the new tree ordinance, that the movement had been “sabotaged by those whose interests are self-serving,” she said.
The city repealed rules this year for land clearing and tree surveys, native vegetation and canopy cover — replacing those with tougher regulations on tree diameters, exotic or native plants, landscape surveys, removals, mitigation credits and other conservation practices.
There is a movement in North Port to stop builders from clear-cutting land for new housing. Some complain wildlife and vegetation get plowed under in the construction process.
Builders countered they provide what homeowners want, that new green rules would cause delays, therefore money all around.
Which had prompted Commissioner Jill Luke to side with the delay, citing hardships to private landowners acting as contractors to build their own homes, she said Thursday.
“My reason,” she said of extending the ordinance’s enactment to May 23 for these people, “is for them, and them alone.”
North Port’s build-out in 2020 included some 1,700 new single-family houses, either under construction or planned. Most were concentrated in Wellen Park.
Some 15,000 permits were issued last year, with slightly fewer new homes in the mix. North Port expects another record year in permits, officials said.
The 45-day green code adjustment period was too steep, Commissioner Debbie McDowell said. In February, she wanted the rules effective the following day, but settled for 45 days.
A March workshop to share the new rules with home-builders changed things, McDowell said, noting she learned some inside-baseball on constructing a new house.
And city staff needed the extra 45 days to prepare documents, to train city arborists and code inspectors, she said.
“I’m not a builder,” McDowell said. “The processes aren’t as simple as I thought they were. Shame on me.”
Thursday’s 3-2 vote wouldn’t carry her motion to extend, however.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.