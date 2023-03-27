NORTH PORT — City officials announced residents with passes to Warm Mineral Springs can extend their passes.
The natural attraction and spa has been closed since Hurricane Ian damaged the facility.
NORTH PORT — City officials announced residents with passes to Warm Mineral Springs can extend their passes.
The natural attraction and spa has been closed since Hurricane Ian damaged the facility.
For pass extensions, the calculation will be based upon the closure date of Sept. 27, 2022, and the anticipated reopening date which is tentatively scheduled for April 7. Valid pass expiration dates will be extended the length of the closure, not to exceed 191 days, city officials wrote in statement.
Pass holders who’d like to extend their pass should visit the George Mullen Activity Center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to complete the pass extension process. Pass holders must bring their existing pass to the center with a valid photo ID and complete a pass extension request form.
Eligible pass holders will get a new pass card with remaining visits and a revised expiration date.
Once the park is reopened, people can complete pass extension request forms there, however, it may take up to 48 hours to get a reissued pass at the park.
Pass holders who don’t live in North Port may download an extension request form and mail it and their pass to the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd. Pass extensions and/or refunds cannot be processed until the physical pass is received.
Pro-rated refunds are also available.
To qualify for a refund, passes must not be expired as of Sept. 27, 2022. Patrons will complete a refund request form, provide a photo ID and turn in their pass. The name on the photo ID must match the name on the Warm Mineral Springs Park pass.
Staff will provide a copy of the form to the patron for documentation. Refund requests will take a few weeks to process and will be issued a check. Refund request forms are available online at https://bit.ly/RefundRequestWMSP.
For more information, visit NorthPortFL.gov/WarmMineralSpringsPark.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.