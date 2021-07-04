Extreme pets: Super trendy Frenchies top the list

NORTH PORT — Who had heard of dognapping before a pop star's pets were swiped at gunpoint?
But Lady Gaga's troubles also brought to light a quiet profession and/or hobby that reaches into Southwest Florida: pets that in extreme cases can run $20,000 or more.
North Port has its share of such breeders or hobbyists, though a low profile is best to avoid troubles with the city, thieves and aggressive pet advocates, those owners insisted.
One super trendy dog is the French bulldog, or Frenchie, a banty little creature that armed and helmeted would pass as a pint-sized U.S. Marine. Your average Frenchie can run $5,000 to $6,000. Dogs with a lineage, certain coloring and other desirable characteristics will bring three times that figure, owners insisted.
But other breeds, especially of show caliber, fetch $10,000 or more, a North Port dog “hobbyist” asking to remain anonymous said.
Extreme prices, even jealousy, prompts pet-owners to shield their identities, the North Port woman said. These owners remain within trusted circles of like-minded people, partly to steer clear of puppy-milling, which in North Port is illegal. The city prohibits advertising, websites and street signs promoting or soliciting domesticated pets, she said, although farm animals such as goats and horses are acceptable in zoned neighborhoods.
“You have to remain quiet about” selling domesticated animals, the hobbyist said.
Publicly, extreme dogs are trendy among the wealthy, the famous and those with a flair for such things. It's the same in any extreme hobby, such as cars or antiques or artwork, dog-lovers argue.
Lady Gaga was so devastated that she posted a $500,000 reward for her dogs' recovery, for instance. That February event was made far worse by the dognappers shooting the man walking the pop star's two Frenchies. Ryan Fischer would survive.
Still, Frenchie owners are among the most devoted to their pets, said Laura Willis, a Frenchie owner selling a handful of puppies in DeSoto County. And why they take extra precautions to guard them, she added: Her Arcadia home is alarmed and the dogs are seldom allowed out of her sight, certainly never outside by themselves, she said.
“You're walking around with a $6,000 dog,” Willis said. “And they're so small and easy to snatch up. It's no joke … in this world.”
While most dogs are affable, Frenchies draw crowds, perhaps because of their look, Willis said, which may explain the extreme price tag. A 30-minute trip to Walmart with her Frenchies will become two hours, she added, the dog with a sort of rock star aura of its own. People will badger her for selfies with her dogs, to tickle and talk to them, then raise their eyes to address the owner to end that adventure.
“I want to charge them,” Willis said of Frenchie fans.
Not everyone, of course, is thrilled with the owners of extreme pets, of anyone labeled as a breeder. The story creating dread among dog hobbyists is of a former North Port commissioner entering a homeowner's backyard to investigate a possible puppy mill. That family had been pursued to an agriculturally zoned section of North Port, reportedly hiring lawyers to defend themselves, several sources said.
Despite some health issues with extreme pets, which can be the byproduct inbreeding, and reported online scams ripping off deposits or selling inferior animals, true pet-lovers want what they want, Willis said.
And Frenchies are at or near the top of the list, she added, “because they act like 3-year-old children. They never grow up.”
