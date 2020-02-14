While most of us move on a paved highway, there is a bumpier back road for the disadvantaged.
It takes just a kind soul to redirect them to smoother travels.
Evelyn Gore is such a person. Founder of Face of Hope Foundation in North Port, Gore's nonprofit helps the homeless and the disadvantaged with services and help to free them from bad situations or to open the door to fresh opportunities.
Face of Hope on Saturday celebrates 10 years in North Port. The agency serves homeless veterans and and those with disabilities. There's an evening open house for visitors.
“You're tired and exhausted,” Gore said of the 10-year run, “but it sure is good when you're able to help. It's wonderful.”
Since opening its doors in 2010, Face of Hope has improved the lives of more than 5,000 homeless families and 440 veterans in need by providing an expanding portfolio of services. These range from food and clothing to transitional housing to job training and placement. Recently, Face of Hope has created a support services division for adults with developmental disabilities and new transitional housing programs for veterans and disabled adults.
“We are proud to provide housing, computer and job training, life counseling and even help with transportation to and from work,” Gore said. “Together, these services help clients lead less stressful, more purposeful and more sustainable lives.”
Face of Hope offices at 12765 S. Tamiami Trail in North Port are, in fact, festive, a series of cubicles for serving clients. The place has rope lighting and balloons and gift baskets and other good things for visitors.
But the mission is of absolute seriousness. Homelessness in North Port is of such a priority that the North Port Police Department has assigned a liaison for outreach. And families need services for the developmentally disabled, Gore said, which means funding urgencies and more volunteers.
“I couldn't believe people in the United States needed so much help,” said Gore, a Russian native in Florida for 30 years and who had served as a missionary in Africa. “Homeless veterans should not be two words used in the same sentence.”
Gore started Face of Hope delivering pantry food from a truck, moved to the South Tamiami Trail office after guaranteeing that clients with federal housing vouchers would maintain rental properties as they would their own homes, she said.
A retired Chicago marketing executive, Rob Squire volunteers at Face of Hope, writing success stories for the nonprofit's website or simply pitching in where needed, he said.
“It has been a great experience,” said Squire, a North Porter.
Gore added of the open house: “We would like to meet and thank the people who have been helping us accomplish our many projects this year. We could not have achieved such success without the loyal support of hundreds of volunteers, sponsors, donors, churches, community leaders and friends. We deeply appreciate their love, understanding, sense of community, humanity and teamwork.”
The North Port not-for-profit invites friends and neighbors to celebrate this achievement from 4-8 p.m., outside its office at 12765 S. Tamiami Trail. The event will feature food and beverages, live music, games, networking and much more. For more information call: 941-257-8495.
