NORTH PORT — A man making threats prompted a limited lockdown of nearby Toledo Blade Elementary School shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, police reported.
The unnamed man had phoned police, informing dispatchers that he had shot someone in a home on the 2000 of Kabat Avenue, which is blocks from the school on West Price Boulevard.
The lockdowns are precautionary and parents were advised via messaging apps or through email.
North Port officers at the Kabat home found the 23-year-old man with no evidence of gunplay or a victim, a police spokesman said.
The man was intoxicated and had a history of substance abuse, family reported to police.
The school lockdown, ordered by the Sarasota County School District officer assigned to Toledo Blade Elementary, was lifted when it was clear there was no threat to staff and students.
