Family sets services for Gabby Petito

Candles were lit near North Port City Hall on Saturday night as a part of a vigil for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito — a resident of North Port who is missing. Petito was out West with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when she was last heard from about Aug. 25. He returned Aug. 30 in her van — without her. He was reported missing on Friday, but his family says he’s been gone since Tuesday.
Authorities gather at Myakkahatchee Environmental Park near T. Carlton Mabry Jr. Memorial Reserve Park on Sunday morning on Day 2 of a search for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22. On Tuesday morning, searchers are headed back to the area in an effort to find Laundrie, whose car was parked near the entrance for two days last week.
Reporters and some other people crowd the yard of the Laundrie family in North Port. Brian Laundrie lives in the home with his parents and his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who has been listed as missing after the couple went on vacation into the west. He returned in her van earlier this month. She has not been heard from since Aug. 25, her family said.
Gabby Petito posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, a large butterfly mural in Ogden, Utah. A butterfly release and candle-lighting ceremony are set for 7 p.m. Saturday in front of North Port City Hall.
Haven Parsons, Layla Parsons and Faith Parsons brought a stuffed bear to a memorial set up at North Port City Hall on Sunday to remember Gabby Petito.
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall Sunday.
A ribbon tied in honor of Gabby Petito at North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall on Sunday.
Remembering Gabby Petito at the North Port City Hall.
Joie Lubinsky and Rachael Lubinsky, an organizer for the Friday night Vigil for Gabby wait for the vigil to begin at North Port City Hall. Gabby Petito has been missing since late August.
North Port residents take part in the Vigil for Gabby Petito on Friday night at North Port City Hall.
Gabby Petito at Monument Rocks, Kansas.
Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Brian Laundrie, 23, and Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on Instagram.
Gabby Petito in a photo her mother posted on the Find Gabby Facebook page.
Gabby Petito's family has set a memorial services for noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main St., Holbrook, New York.
Her father, Joe Petito, texted out the information Friday morning.
"Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 12pm-5pm. Thank you for all your support and love."
Local residents are planning a memorial Gabriella Petito that will include a butterfly release and a candle lighting Saturday evening in North Port. It will be at the tree in front of North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. It’s called “Butterfly Wings to Heaven for Gabby.” The butterfly release time is 7:15 p.m. Candle-lighting will follow at dusk, said organizer Lisa Correll. For more information, find Butterfly Wings to Heaven for Gabby on Facebook.
The tree on the city green has served as a focal point for local residents to remember Petito, the 22-year-old North Port woman who has captured the attention of millions of people across the country. North Port city officials say they will leave the memorial there for a week.
Jill Hengel, Gabby's aunt who lives in North Port, is leaving in the morning to go to the New York memorial. Not attending the memorial in North Port.
