featured

Family sets services for Gabby Petito

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito in a photo she posted on her Instagram account.

Gabby Petito's family has set a memorial services for noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main St., Holbrook, New York.

Her father, Joe Petito, texted out the information Friday morning. 

Services tweet

"Services for our sweet Gabby will be held at Moloney Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 12pm-5pm. Thank you for all your support and love."


Gabby Petito monarch

Gabby Petito posted this photo of herself at The Monarch, a large butterfly mural in Ogden, Utah. A butterfly release and candle-lighting ceremony are set for 7 p.m. Saturday in front of North Port City Hall.

Local residents are planning a memorial Gabriella Petito that will include a butterfly release and a candle lighting Saturday evening in North Port. It will be at the tree in front of North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. It’s called “Butterfly Wings to Heaven for Gabby.” The butterfly release time is 7:15 p.m. Candle-lighting will follow at dusk, said organizer Lisa Correll. For more information, find Butterfly Wings to Heaven for Gabby on Facebook.

The tree on the city green has served as a focal point for local residents to remember Petito, the 22-year-old North Port woman who has captured the attention of millions of people across the country. North Port city officials say they will leave the memorial there for a week.

Jill Hengel, Gabby's aunt who lives in North Port, is leaving in the morning to go to the New York  memorial. Not attending the memorial in North Port.

