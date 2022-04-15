NORTH PORT — Friends say he's funny.
But the Rev. Patrick Organ wasn't joking in announcing his retirement as parish priest at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port.
That Sunday message, friend and parishioner Suzanne Willis said, drew gasps.
“Everyone stood and applauded him,” she said of Father Pat, a fixture and North Port booster from the 1990s.
“He's going to be sorely missed,” added Donna Dee, another San Pedro parishioner on Friday prepping for Sunday's Easter services. “He really is.”
Father Pat, an Irish native with decades in Southwest Florida, retires June 1.
“This was not easy for me,” he wrote in the church's most recent newsletter. “But after further consideration, it seemed to be the best decision.”
In a 2011 profile of the Rev. Patrick Organ in the North Port Sun, he had said before the priesthood God had another plan.
“I wanted to be a police officer,” he said, sharing the story of his grandmother, a woman with “a deep, deep faith,” and who “half-jokingly … pointed to me and said (to her parish priest), ‘Do you think he’ll ever be a priest?’ (The priest) said, ‘Yeah, he could be.’ When I grew up and heard that story, I didn’t believe it at all.
“But through all my sports, my music and growing up and being part of the world, there was a draw (to the priesthood) that I couldn’t explain. I didn’t want to hear that voice at all, but I guess the Holy Spirit is stronger than me,” he had said.
At one point, Organ worked up the courage to tell his girlfriend of his choices. He was 19.
Studying for the clergy was a seven-year process, he said, ordination coming on June 13, 1971, at St. Kieran’s in Kilkenny, Ireland.
Organ afterward came to Florida, starting at a parish in Lake Worth, then in Miami, Coral Springs, Hollywood and Marco Island. He served at St. Charles Borromeo in Port Charlotte and was named pastor of Pine Island church before coming to San Pedro.
From the 2011 story he said: “The funny thing about it was, I went back to a five-year reunion (at the seminary) … The president (of the seminary) at the time said, ‘Boy, am I glad to see you here.’ ‘Why me?’ I asked. He said, ‘Because now I can go collect my money. See, after you were ordained, some of the professors bet you wouldn’t last five years as a priest,” Organ recalled, laughing. “And here I am, 40 years (later).”
Now at 77, Father Pat hangs up his vestments.
“San Pedro and the people of San Pedro will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote in the Sunday newsletter.
In his 31 years in North Port, all of which Suzanne Willis observed as a volunteer or from her pew seat in San Pedro, Father Pat ended his homily with a funny and inspirational story, she said.
“Great sense of humor,” she said of the only priest many at San Pedro had ever known. “People always leaving the church smiling.”
