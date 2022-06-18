The 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Kids Fishing Tournament was a family affair for Presley Carroll, Debbie Carroll, Ellie Carroll and Michael Caroll, as they prepared their fishing poles at the beginning of the tournament at McKibben Park.
Dillon Bowers takes a moment before the start of the 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Kids Fishing Tournament to show his mother, Heather Bowers, how to use the reel on the fishing pole donated by Bass Pro Shops.
More than 150 kids, parents and friends waited to checked-in throughout the morning to receive their complimentary T-shirt; tackle, and fishing poles at the 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Kids Fishing Tournament.
Elaina Wheaton, from Mote Marine, was on hand throughout the North Port Kiwanis Kids Fishing Tournament and showed different examples of sea life to Makaela Willis, Raleigh Willis, Jackson Willis and Quentin Willis.
Robert Browne takes a moment to add bait to Rae-Lynn Clifton-Browne’s hook for her opportunity to catch a fish during the 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Kids Fishing Tournament
More than 150 kids, parents and friends participated in the 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Kids Fishing Tournament Saturday at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., in North Port.
Shelley Prada and Jamie Nicastro, members of the North Port Kiwanis, handed out more than 150 fishing poles donated by Bass Pro Shops.
Kanin Bennett and Deklan Bennett displayed the two fishing poles, donated by Bass Pro Shops, they had chosen to begin the fishing in the 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Kids Fishing Tournament.
James Donovan, an experienced Kids Tournament fisherman, shares with Allen DeRoot casting techniques and where to cast.
Asia Kiley waits for a fish to bite the 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Kids Fishing Tournament.
Jason Musser and Lynn Musser help Greysun Musser with his fishing line at the 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Kids Fishing Tournament held at McKibbon Park.
Jeff Koch adds bait to Aiden Newman’s hook as he prepares to fish in the 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Kids Fishing Tournament.
Jackson Stahura is handed his supply of live red worms, donated by North Port Walmart, from Rick Englund, North Port Kids Kiwanis member.
Jordan Neff, Dominic DeBona, and Caleb Neff are ready to catch fish.
