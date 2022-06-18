NORTH PORT — The 32nd annual Kiwanis Club of North Port Kids Fishing Tournament took place Saturday at McKibben Park in North Port.

Bass Pro donated fishing poles for 150 children.

Trophies were awarded for the most fish caught and ugliest fish, among other prizes.

Mote Marine shared examples of sea life. The event was sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of North Port, Fish Florida, North Port Walmart, Black Rifle Coffee, Bass Pro Shops and the North Port Art Center.

Children also made crafts with their families for Father’s Day.

See more photos on page 4B and online at yoursun.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments