NORTH PORT — Investigators returned to the home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Thursday afternoon.
At least two FBI agents went to the home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port just after 1 p.m. The agents brought bags of items into the house and left them there, possibly returning items taken earlier in a search.
Federal agents with help from the North Port Police Department searched the home Sept. 21, removing items and towing the family's silver Ford Mustang, which Brian Laundrie was known to drive.
They also returned to the home later in the week, asking for other items that may contain Brian Laundrie's DNA, police have said.
The Laundries' son, Brian Laundre, 23, is listed as missing and has been named as a person of interesting in the disappearance of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, his girlfriend, who lived at the Laundries' home for about two years.
Gabby Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11. She had been on a months-long van journey with Brian Laundrie, 23. The couple sent photos of their travels out on Instagram and posted a "van Life" video they made on YouTube.
The couple had dated for years and were, at one point, engaged. They lived with his parents in the 4300 block of Wabasso Avenue before their trip.
But something happened on their trip. On Aug. 12, police in Moab, Utah, pulled over the van and make contact with Petito and Laundrie. A witness had called police after seeing "some sort of altercation," according to Moab Police report. The witness said Laundrie slapped Petito, and the information was passed along to the officer. Police, however, let the two go without arresting anyone, finding a hotel room for Laundrie and letting Petito take the van.
Gabby's parents got worried when they stopped hearing from Gabby after Aug. 24. They were headed to the Teton mountain range in Wyoming, her family said.
Then Laundrie returned from the trip on Sept. 1, driving Petito’s Ford van. When North Port police went to his parents' home on Sept. 11, the night she was reported missing, Laundrie's referred them to their attorney, Steve Bertolini of Long Island.
A week later, Laundrie's parents reported him missing from their Wabasso Avenue home on Sept. 17. Laundrie’s parents said he went hiking on Sept. 14 and told police his car was at the North Port entrance of the T. Mabry Carlton Jr Reserve in eastern Sarasota County. Police searched the 25,000-acre swampy wilderness for a week looking for signs of Brian Laundrie.
Meanwhile the FBI announced Petito's body was discovered Sept. 19 in the Spreading Creek area of Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. An autopsy in Teton County, Wyoming, concluded she died in a homicide.
A week later, the FBI charged Brian Laundrie with bank fraud, according to FBI Denver authorities. A grand jury indicted Laundrie for “use of unauthorized access devices” after she died, according to FBI statements.
The warrant is “related to Mr. Laundrie’s activities following the death of Gabrielle Petito,” the FBI stated.
“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” FBI Denver Special Agent Michael Schneider said.
Anyone with information on Brian Laundrie should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
Staff writers Craig Garrett and Chris Porter contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.