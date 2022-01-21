NORTH PORT — The FBI said Friday that Brian Laundrie was only person who was "directly involved" in the strangulation death of 20-year-old Gabrielle Petito.
It said a notebook found near his body included statements "claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death."
Petito's family met with the FBI at the Tampa Field Office on Thursday, as "the investigation will be closed in the near future," the agency stated Friday.
The agency also said after Petito was dead, Laundrie used text messages between his phone and hers to "deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive," the report states.
“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” stated Michael Schneider, FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge, in a news release issued Friday afternoon.
“The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family. The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in the media around the world.
Schneider thanked multiple law enforcement agencies, including the North Port Police Department and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for their help.
The FBI and police began investigating Gabby Petito's disappearance on Sept. 12, 2021, shortly after her parents in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York reported her missing.
The investigation focused immediately on North Port where Brian Laundrie's parents live, and where Gabby Petito and Laundrie were living before the two took a van trip to the western United States. North Port Police went to the Laundries' home to talk to them and Brian Laundrie, but the family referred them their attorney, Stephen Bertolino, of Long Island.
Meanwhile, the FBI and other agencies searched a remote area within the Grand Teton National Park and the Bridger-Teton National Forest. They found Petito's remains Sept. 19 at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area near where she and Brian Laundrie had been seen together, the FBI said.
It was three weeks after "her last known communication."
The Teton County coroner said she died of “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck,” and was throttled, meaning strangled by a person facing her.
"While law enforcement investigated all logical leads, the investigation quickly focused on the last person believed to see her alive — Mr. Laundrie," the FBI stated.
The FBI developed a timeline of the investigation:
• Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, 2021, Brian Laundrie used Gabrielle Petito’s debit card without authorization on his drive back to Florida from Wyoming.
• After Petito’s death, there were several text messages identified between Laundrie’s phone and Petito’s phone. "The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr. Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive," the report states.
• On Sept. 15, Laundrie’s Ford Mustang was recovered from the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Park in North Port.
• On Sept. 17, Laundrie’s parents reported him missing shortly after law enforcement conducted a welfare check at their home.
• On Sept. 18, law enforcement searched the reserve and the adjacent park for several weeks. Police later found Laundrie's body there, in an area that had been flooded when the initial search took place.
• On Sept. 22, the U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie. The warrant was issued pursuant to a federal grand jury indictment for use of unauthorized access devices related to Laundrie’s activities following the Petito's death.
• On Oct. 7, law enforcement obtained Brian Laundrie's personal effects from his family to help dogs in search Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.
• Oct. 20, after the parks reopened to the public, the Laundries' attorney Bertolino told investigators Laundrie’s parents intended to return there to search for their son. Police were there when Laundrie’s parents found an item belonging to Brian. They later found his remains, along with "a backpack, notebook, and a revolver. A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death."
• On Nov. 23, the District 12 Medical Examiner’s Office in Sarasota, Florida, released its report on the manner and cause of death of Laundrie. The report concluded Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Petito's family released a statement Friday.
"Gabby’s family would like to thank the FBI, specifically the Wyoming, Denver, New York and Tampa offices, all of their task force members and their assisting agencies," Petito/Schmidt family lawyer Rick Stafford said. "Gabby’s family would like to thank the FBI’s Victim Services Department for all they have done for them. Victim Services has been there for support from the earliest stages of this investigation and helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives."
Laundrie attorney Steven Bertolino said the tragedy "has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both" Petito and Laundire.
"We can only hope that with today’s closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children. May Gabby and Brian both rest in peace," he said.
North Port officials were briefed by the FBI.
"We are thankful for the collaboration with the many agencies involved," city spokesman Josh Taylor said in a statement Friday. "The dedicated men and women who serve the North Port community have worked tirelessly to help provide answers in this case. We hope that all the efforts will provide some closure for all of those impacted by this tragic event. There will be no further comment at this time.”
