FBI, national parks ask for help in finding Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT — The hunt for missing Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito has expanded in two states and two national parks.
C.J. Adams, public information officer for Grand Teton National Park, said the park was alerting visitors and others to Petito's disappearance, on social media.
Posters were handed out displaying Petito's photo and vital statistics, and the public is being asked to call the FBI tips hotline.
Petito was last seen in the Grand Teton National Park after checking out of a Salt Lake City hotel on Aug. 24.
A bodycam from the Grand County, Utah sheriff's office shows a traffic stop at Arches National Park near a convenience store on Aug. 12.
Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie was driving Petito's white van at the time of the stop.
Deputies advised the couple to part for awhile until things cooled off, after they admitted they were having an argument.
The couple later headed to Grand Teton National Park, which is about 470 miles from Moab.
They were then headed to Yellowstone National Park, which is a distance of 31 miles; Petito's family last heard from her on Aug. 25.
Yellowstone National Park on its social media also has posted Petito's photo and description, asking the public to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL FBI, or 1-800-225-5324 if they see her.
Park rangers at Grand Teton National Park, where Petito was last seen, referred calls to the FBI office in Denver.
FBI spokesperson Courtney Bernal did not return calls or emails on Friday.
The Jackson City (Wyoming) Police Department, the Teton County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies are also investigating the disappearance of Petito, according to Adams. The North Port Police Department is the lead agency in the investigation, and the FBI is also on the case.
