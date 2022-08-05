NORTH PORT — A Wisconsin man convicted of calling in fake shooting and bomb threats at a Kentucky high school may have been involved in a doorbell-hacking incident in North Port in 2020.
Kya Nelson, 20, of Racine, is serving a 12-year sentence in Kentucky for terroristic threats.
Police said he called in a fake shooting at Murray High School in Murray, Kentucky, in January, 2019.
The following day, he called in a bomb threat at the same school. The school was locked down, and administrators had students take virtual classes for the remainder of that week, according to the Associated Press.
At the time, he was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, the AP reported. He pleaded guilty to charges in March 2022, and was sentenced to prison.
But FBI agents were aware of Nelson before that, and other incidents in several states were detailed in a federal warrant that became public this week, according to WISN News in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
One of those incidents was in North Port, where someone hacked into a family’s Ring doorbell on the afternoon of Nov. 13, 2020, and called in a fake emergency call, the station reported.
The NPPD on Friday wound not provide details, since the case is still open and no arrest has been made.
But the incident made news at the time.
A man phoned police that day, telling dispatchers that he had caught his wife cheating, saying he had shot the other man, and had explosives in the home, according to a story in The Daily Sun that week.
City police responded with the Quick Response Team surrounding the home and locking down nearby Glenallen Elementary School.
They ordered a woman in the home, Sarah Courtney, to come out.
When they entered the home, they realized the call was a fake.
Swatting is defined as a hoax where someone calls police about a fake crime in progress to get a “S.W.A.T.” team to someone’s house. In this case, the caller had also hacked the family’s Ring doorbell so he could watch the chaos and even talk to the people at the house.
Police at the time reported they could hear a man’s voice coming through the family’s Ring doorbell. The homeowner at the time said the man had hacked the device, changed passwords and was watching police as they swarmed the home.
“I think it was incredibly random,” Sarah Courtney told The Daily Sun. “But rattling. Some creep was watching me walk up to my front door. Just a major invasion of privacy.”
According to the recently unsealed FBI warrant, the Ring doorbell company contacted the FBI in November 2020, and reported several incidents where people hacked their devices and then called police with fake emergency calls, including one in Huntsville, Alabama, WISN News reported.
Ring gave agents IP addresses that had been hacked, and user accounts Discord, an internet messaging account, that were connected.
Durk added a Discord employee contacted him directly to share information about accounts tied to the swatting.
Agents used the information to track the user to an internet provider account at Nelson’s home in Racine, the station reported.
A Twitter account, tied to Nelson’s home address, shows someone there responded to a tweet about a Ring swatting incident in North Port.
The person tweeted: “haha, me and my friends did this,” the station reported.
WISN News reported that as of this week, the FBI has not filed any federal swatting charges against Nelson.
The FBI’s Milwaukee’s office could not be reached for comment.
