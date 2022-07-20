The Florida Department of Education announced new rules this month that create a fast track for military personnel and veterans to receive state-issued teaching certificates.
The rules, which went into effect July 1, make a five-year temporary teaching certificate available for many military veterans if they want to pursue a career in teaching.
Earning a bachelor’s degree is not required, although 60 college credits with a good GPA is needed.
“This new initiative creates an alternative pathway for military veterans to earn a temporary certificate in Florida,” said Alex Lanfranconi, director of communications for the Florida Department of Education. “It will benefit Florida school districts by expanding the pool of eligible candidates to fill teacher vacancies in schools.”
The Bureau of Educator Certification issues three-year temporary and five-year professional and restricted professional certificates to educators who meet the criteria, including earning a bachelor’s degree.
Previous rules allowed military personnel to apply for a fee waiver to get teaching certification.
The new rule amendments will allow for a new certification pathway for military veterans, bypassing the degree requirement.
Candidates must have a minimum of 48 months of military service with an honorable or medical discharge. They also must have at least 60 college credits with a 2.5 grade point average. And they must have a passing score on a Florida subject area examination for bachelor’s level subjects.
It also removes the active duty requirement for reservists to be eligible for the fee waiver. Military spouses are also eligible for the fee waiver.
Some local school officials welcome the changes, especially as a way to remedy the current teacher shortage seen all over Florida.
“I wholeheartedly support Senate Bill 896 which provides a pathway for military veterans to achieve an educator certificate,” said Kim Amontree, Charlotte County School Board member. “With less than 30 days until the first day of school, Charlotte County Public Schools has 45 classroom teacher positions open for K-12. Our military veterans have valuable real-world experience and are exemplary role models for our students.”
Charlotte and Sarasota County school administrators agreed it could help districts find qualified teachers.
“As we always do, we will stay compliant with state statutes, policies and procedures and will continue to do right by our veterans,” Charlotte County Schools spokesperson Mike Riley stated in an email. “Hopefully, it will enable us to fill a few more vacancies.”
“We support the FDOE’s decision to issue a 5-year temporary certificate to veterans,” Sarasota County Schools Chief Operating Officer Jody Dumas stated in an email. “Veterans looking to become teachers bring with them the skills, values, attitude, and experiences which we feel are vital to teacher effectiveness and ultimately student success.”
John Jordan, president of Charlotte Florida Education Association, said military personnel taking the new pathway would be welcome as new members to the teaching profession and could count on the full support of the teachers union.
In an email, he stated Gov. Ron DeSantis “cast them in an uphill battle.”
He said it is important to address the problems that are causing teacher shortages.
“Our goal in Charlotte County has always been to have a highly qualified teacher in front of every student in every classroom every day. With deep and abiding respect and gratitude to our veterans, this measure has the potential to move us further from that goal,” Jordan stated.
He said, although the measure “looks like a win-win,” the devil could be in the details.
“For several cycles now the governor, the legislature, and the FDOE have moved to raise the starting salaries of beginning teachers, and that is a good thing,” Jordan stated. “With the same hand, though, they have devalued the position and role of veteran teachers who work alongside of and daily mentor these beginning teachers.”
Charlotte County teachers in year five make the same money as new recruits, Jordan said.
“In some districts it ranges to year 20 and beyond because the state imposes itself into the constitutionally guaranteed collective bargaining process, mandating to districts what treatments they may and may not discuss with their veteran employees,” Jordan said. “Is it any wonder that Florida has a teacher shortage?”
Marine Corps veteran Brian Pavluchuk, a civics teacher at Punta Gorda Middle School, said he thinks it’s a great program for veterans.
“I’ve been teaching for 10 years and I used my GI bill to get my degree,” Pavluchuk said. “I think this will be a great option for veterans and open up a new market for teachers in Florida. Veterans in the classroom is a great thing ... we bring different aspects and analogies to the classroom. Kids really love hearing authentic stories about my military experience.”
