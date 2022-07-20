Brian Pavluchuk

Brian Pavluchuk, a Punta Gorda Middle School civics teacher and Marine Corps. veteran, shares insights with seventh-grade students about his memories of Sept. 11, 2001. A new initiative by Florida will make it easier for veterans to become teachers — without having a college degree or teaching credentials.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

The Florida Department of Education announced new rules this month that create a fast track for military personnel and veterans to receive state-issued teaching certificates.

The rules, which went into effect July 1, make a five-year temporary teaching certificate available for many military veterans if they want to pursue a career in teaching.


Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments