SARASOTA — Improvements to a park in North Port, a new park in Venice, and some other goodies were among items approved by the Sarasota County commissioners at the March 8 meeting.
With the approval of a $225,000 grant to North Port, the city will use the funds to make improvements at Kirk Park on Trionfo Avenue off of South Biscayne Drive.
Those improvements will be the installation of new playground equipment and shade structures at the park in a predominantly low to moderate income area.
The funding will come from community development block grant funds allocated to the county by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Commissioners also approved two other agreements besides the Kirk Park funding with North Port.
The first of these will provide $100,000 to the city for a stormwater improvement project to renovate an existing seawall along Pan American Boulevard near Jeffrey Avenue, between Merrill Street and Safford Terrace.
The goal of the project is to maintain water quality and control flooding.
Finally, community development block grant funds will also provide another $55,000 to the city for caseworker social services to aid the underprivileged residents of North Port.
VENICE IMPROVEMENTS
For Venice, commissioners approved the use of $200,000 in park impact fees collected in the city to design and construct three pickleball courts at Hecksher Park located on West Venice Avenue.
The new pickleball courts will replace the existing underutilized playground at the site, according to a county staff memo.
Venice will also receive $400,000 in community development block grant funds to construct sidewalks along Cockrill Street between Bliss Road and Field Avenue in the city. The project will also add curbs and drainage.
All of these actions were included in the commissioners’ consent agenda, which received unanimous approval without any comments from commissioners.
