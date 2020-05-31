Common in metro areas, third-party food delivery apps are scarcely two years old around here.
It was Sept. 1, 2018, when Bite Squad first signed up 30 local eateries. Since then, DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats also came to town.
The coronavirus pandemic has given them all an unexpected boost.
With many Americans hunkered at home, meal delivery sales have, predictably, boomed. Data from consumer analytics platform Second Measure show that, through the end of March alone, meal delivery services collectively saw year-over-year growth of 24%.
Rising to the occasion, one Grubhub promo trumpeted, “Together, we can help save the restaurants we love. Local restaurants are relying on us to help keep the lights on.”
In an area that does, indeed, love its restaurants, this should have been music to everyone’s ears.
It didn’t exactly work out that way.
Though third-party services have, since 2018, made delivery easier, many owners now feel exploited by fees cutting into already-pandemic-pinched profits.
With 30% commissions taken off the top of each order, plus 3% credit card fees and pickups delayed by heavy volume, a delivery service now seems less worth an owner’s while — even after DoorDash’s recently reducing fees to 15% for eateries partnering with them.
FED UP CUSTOMERS
It used to be a special treat to use an app, order from your favorite restaurant and get your favorite meal at home.
Now needed more than ever, delivery services have left a bad taste in the mouth of customers who might wait as long as two hours for a delivery, end up missing items and pay more than 20% over restaurant menu price for the privilege.
Marissa Muniz of Port Charlotte complained, “I went to order off a third party and ended up not. The prices on Bite Squad and Grubhub were $2 or $3 more on each menu item. Plus the fees were ridiculous.”
Jerry Walker of Nokomis griped, “Last night we wanted to try a new Chinese place, looked at their online menu, everything looked great. Went to place an order and the dish was $4 more on DoorDash than on the menu … along with DoorDash’s additional fees. I’d rather see the restaurant get the money.”
Over and above routine markups of restaurant menu prices, consulting firm Kinetic12 reported average delivery fees of $1.89 on Uber Eats, $2.76 on DoorDash and $3.26 on Grubhub. Locally, Bite Squad delivery fees range from $2.99 to $4.99.
More surprises lurk in the service fee, which can ratchet total fees up to more than half the cost of the original food order. Consumers who ordered from DoorDash faced service fees 21% of the food total. They were 20% for Uber Eats and 12% for Grubhub.
On Bite Squad, for a $12 burger with fries, the delivery fee could be as much as $4.99 and service fees up to $1.92.
Is convenience worth 57% in added fees?
‘THEY WERE RUINING OUR REPUTATION’
Mother’s Day was the last straw for three Englewood restaurants.
One 84-year-old mom and her husband had been patiently waiting for filets from Farlow’s on the Water, a gift from their son in Virginia. She decided a couple of margaritas would be just the thing with dinner and called the restaurant to request them.
It turned into a day-long ordeal.
“Everybody went on alert, looking for that Grubhub order to add onto,” said co-owner Laurie Farlow. “The customer was so patient and good.”
By 7 o’clock that night, the woman asked if she could just pay for some food and, though she’d been sheltering at home, would brave infection to come pick it up.
The Grubhub order never arrived. Farlow’s took dinner to her at 7:30 that night.
Even before Gov. Ron DeSantis shut restaurants down on Mar. 20, Keith and Laurie Farlow had set up a curbside pickup station. For the first time ever, they launched their own free delivery service.
Sheltering at home and hungry for Farlow’s food, regulars were delighted.
But the Farlows were about to lose control over the quality of their service.
Laurie explained, “Back in January, Grubhub tried to sign us up, but we declined because we knew they’d charge us 30% of the ticket price. When an irate customer called to complain about a to-go order we knew nothing about, we learned that our menu had been hijacked and listed on their website anyway.”
Soon they were fielding calls from dozens of outraged customers.
“We couldn’t figure out what was happening,” said Laurie. “We asked customers, ‘Did you order this directly from Farlow’s?’ and it turned out they’d placed the order through Grubhub. We learned they weren’t representing our menu correctly. They were overcharging customers, and sometimes the order came to us hours after it had been placed — or not at all. They were ruining our reputation.”
Keith added, “One customer said he kept getting texts saying the food had been delayed, making it sound like our issue. It was delayed because the driver hadn’t placed the order yet.
“The customer thinks: ‘Okay, I’ve placed the order. They must be working on it.’ Not so. We aren’t working on it until the driver places it, which might not happen until an hour later.
“We asked over and over to be removed from Grubhub’s website, but kept reappearing. They’re doing an incompetent delivery job, but customers aren’t blaming them, they’re blaming us.”
Also on Mother’s Day, Rocket and Sue Atamanchuk, owners of Englewood’s Lock ‘N Key and SandBar Tiki & Grille, had to ask, once again, to be removed from Grubhub’s restaurant roster.
They’d never wanted to be there in the first place. When they learned that they were, they found out that the service had posted five-year-old menus, with incorrect prices and dishes they no longer make.
Customers started calling to ask where their orders were, but the restaurant had no idea.
Like the Farlow's, they didn’t know Grubhub was handling their business until drivers rolled in to pick up orders that had sat there for two hours after being placed.
“We had to ask — three times — to be taken off their listing,” said Rocket.
“Even before the pandemic, we had our own online app for ordering from Lock ‘N Key and SandBar. The pandemic forced us to accelerate. We started our own free delivery, with the food going out exactly as we want it.”
Jennifer Kramer, longtime co-owner of Hungry Howie’s Punta Gorda, said, “Third-party delivery service was fine before corona. Now it’s horrible. We have food ready at the time stated and (drivers) show up anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour later to pick up.”
USE THEM AND LOSE
Many eateries with long experience in delivery — like Vito Recchia’s Taglio and Bella Napoli pizzerias in Port Charlotte— have concluded, “You’re paying for the privilege of being listed on the third-party platform, but you make much more if you just use your own drivers.”
Recchia explained, “If I do, say, 10 deliveries in an hour, taking in $400 and paying the driver $8.25 an hour, that’s 2%. With third-party delivery, every single order takes 30% off the top. For those 10 deliveries, the service gets $120 to my $280.”
Rick Kodra, at Rosebud’s Steak & Seafood House of Osprey, put the math this way: “The average cost in ordering with third-party delivery is 30%. Most restaurants operate on 6 to 9% profit margins. Few if any operate around 30% profit margins. So, every time you get a food order through them, you’re losing money.”
In Punta Gorda, Hurricane Charley’s now focuses on curbside and outside dining, and no longer does delivery, co-owner Sandy Stainton said, on behalf of Dean’s South of the Border and Charley’s, “Never used them, never will. Third-party fees are too high and food profit too low to make it profitable. We also had concerns about the efficiency and quality of food, over which we’d have no control.
“But we knew we had to offer delivery to survive the shutdown. We set up new software programs for delivery, insured our own vehicles and hired back staff to deliver. In this business, if you don’t adapt, you don’t survive.”
ALL IN HOW YOU LOOK AT IT
Kurt Brown of Punta Gorda’s Village Brewhouse, who’d been using Bite Squad and added Grubhub recently, was glad to have third-party services during the shutdown.
“During the shutdown, we personally delivered within a 3-mile radius, but didn’t get that much traction from it,” he admitted.
“When you look at the 25 to 30% fees, it seems like they make all the money. I view it differently. If I were to employ a full-time driver, the cost to keep that full-time person would be worse than 30%.
“Our delivery business has been steadily increasing in the post-COVID era. Grubhub and Bite Squad make providing that service seamless for me.”
“Tiki Tom” Watson at Punta Gorda’s BEAN on 41 Coffee Shop agreed.
“Each of them (Grubhub, DoorDash, Bite Squad) offered generous incentives and reduced fees during the virus scare. We were happy to have delivery-service orders for those eight dark weeks. Some days, except for a few takeout coffees, Grubhub and DoorDash orders were our only sales.
“As for the fees, if we don’t want to take the lower-yield business. We can turn these services on and off at will.
“I am sometimes surprised people will pay that much of an extra bump for deliveries. But convenience always has a price attached.”
