NORTH PORT — Sarasota County has received federal authorization to begin removing debris from local mobile home parks.
FEMA has approved Sarasota County's request to remove storm-related debris from six mobile home parks located in southern Venice and North Port.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube issued a news release Monday about the authorization from FEMA.
"After advocacy from the county and my office, I'm pleased that FEMA recognized the serious challenges Sarasota County is facing as they work to remove a great volume of debris from Hurricane Ian on commercial properties," Steube stated in the news release.
The mobile home parks approved for debris removal include:
• Alameda Isles Mobile Home Park
• Lazy River Mobile Home Park
• Polynesian Mobile Home Park
• Harbor Isles Mobile Home Park
• Harbor Cove Mobile Home Park
• La Casa Mobile Home Park
The remaining mobile home parks and other commercial properties requested for debris removal by Sarasota County will be inspected to see if they are eligible for public assistance in removing debris.
Tim Davis, President of La Casa Co-operative's Board of Directors, said on Monday that he was surprised but happy to hear that the authorization had come through.
"It's been a mess. We've been hit hard by the storm," Davis said in a phone interview.
Work is anticipated to begin clearing the debris at La Casa on Thursday, with a local town hall meeting planned to inform the residents on Wednesday.
Davis credited County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger for steering the application for debris clearing.
Sarasota County originally asked for FEMA authorization Oct. 17 to clear debris on curbs in specific mobile home properties due to "health, safety, and dangerous conditions from the debris," according to county staff.
Approximately 33 such properties in southern Sarasota County have been identified and prioritized as being in the area most impacted by Hurricane Ian and were included in the petition to FEMA.
One of those properties — La Casa Mobile Home Park in North Port — was assessed by staff from FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the state Department of Energy Management, with county staff escorting them.
Sarasota County staff met with La Casa co-operative members Saturday to help gather and review information for the right of entry form.
"During the visit, Solid Waste staff and debris contractors toured the MHP to determine and evaluate equipment needs for debris removal and right-of-way access," the county said in a statement Monday. "Following state and FEMA approval of document requirements, the county will begin debris removal efforts."
Sarasota County noted FEMA may deny other locations and properties based on its criteria.
MHP communities that have not been approved by FEMA are advised to contact their insurance company for debris removal by a licensed and insured contractor.
