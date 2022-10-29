Hurricane Ian North Port FEMA center

Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, attends the opening of the one-stop Disaster Recovery Center on Oct. 7 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

SARASOTA - Sarasota and Hardee counties are now eligible for FEMA's Direct Temporary Housing Assistance, the agency announced Saturday.

Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee and Collier counties have already been approved for the housing assistance whose options include a travel trailer or manufactured home.


