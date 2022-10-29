SARASOTA - Sarasota and Hardee counties are now eligible for FEMA's Direct Temporary Housing Assistance, the agency announced Saturday.
Charlotte, DeSoto, Lee and Collier counties have already been approved for the housing assistance whose options include a travel trailer or manufactured home.
FEMA will notify applicants who are eligible for its direct housing assistance, it said in a news release.
The agency stated it will take "significant time" to transport, permit, install and inspect the units before they are available.
The temporary housing units option is not an immediate solution for a survivor's interim and longer-term housing needs, FEMA cautioned.
Also, not everyone impacted by the disaster will be eligible for direct housing.
FEMA has urged partners at all levels - local, state, other federal federal, nonprofit and private sectors, work together to fill in any gaps.
The FEMA units may be provided for up to 18 months from Sept. 29, - the date of the federal disaster declaration, to March 28, 2024, the news release stated.
Charlotte County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously agreed to allow residents to live in RVs on their property while their hurricane-damaged homes are being repaired.
Charlotte County residents would be allowed to live in the RVs for two years ending on Nov. 3, 2024, unless the board decides to extend the code’s exception.
“We are looking for options to bridge the interim for direct housing,” Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said. “There are critical needs out there.”
FEMA's Direct Housing Program provides three primary options including the transportable temporary housing units.
The other options are multi-family lease and repair, in which FEMA enters into a lease agreement with the owner of multi-family rental properties and makes repairs to provide temporary housing for applicants.
Also, direct lease, which is leasing existing ready-for-occupancy housing.
Those who applied to FEMA for assistance due to Hurricane Ian's impact do not need to reapply to be eligible for direct temporary housing assistance.
