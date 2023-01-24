FEMA wants multifamily properties for disaster survivors

An old apartment building on Avenida Del Circo, Venice, has been vacant for years. FEMA is looking for apartment complexes that could be fixed up as temporary living quarters for Hurricane Ian survivors.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking for some apartment complexes to temporarily house people displaced by Hurricane Ian.
The agency seeks "multifamily properties that can be repaired to local, state and federal standards," according to an email from FEMA media relations specialist La-Tanga Hopes.
Apartment complexes must be in Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota, Lee, Collier or Hardee counties to qualify for FEMA's Multifamily Lease and Repair program.
According to the email, to qualify:
• The complexes should be able to accommodate a considerable number of people.
• They must be available to lease for at least 18 months.
• The properties must have previously been used for multifamily living. Hotels, hospitals and nursing homes do not qualify.
• The site must be repairable to local, state, and federal regulations within four months, and cannot be located in a floodway.
There are several conditions the apartments and owners must meet to qualify. Some of these include:
• All property management companies or owners must register to do business with FEMA through the System for Award Management at SAM.gov.
• The property owner must provide all property management services, including building maintenance.
• The vacant units on the property must be available to be leased exclusively to FEMA for use as temporary housing for eligible survivors for at least 18 months, with the possibility of contract extension.
• The property must be in an area with access to community and wraparound services such as accessible public transportation, schools, fire and emergency services and grocery stores.
• Each unit must provide complete and independent living facilities for one or more persons and contain permanent provisions for living, sleeping, cooking and sanitation.
• The property owner must agree to allow FEMA to make reasonable accommodation and/or modification repairs or improvements during the term of the lease without requiring FEMA to remove the improvements at the end of the lease agreement.
• Owners must grant FEMA exclusive use of the units and sole discretion to identify and select occupants during the term of the lease agreement.
The deadline for property managers and properties to reply to FEMA is Feb. 9, it noted. For more information, visit www.SAM.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.