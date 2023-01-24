 Skip to main content
FEMA wants multifamily properties for disaster survivors

Old apartments

An old apartment building on Avenida Del Circo, Venice, has been vacant for years. FEMA is looking for apartment complexes that could be fixed up as temporary living quarters for Hurricane Ian survivors.

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY KIM COOL

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking for some apartment complexes to temporarily house people displaced by Hurricane Ian.

The agency seeks "multifamily properties that can be repaired to local, state and federal standards," according to an email from FEMA media relations specialist La-Tanga Hopes.


An error occurred