NORTH PORT — A 60-year-old truck driver died early Friday on Interstate 75 between North Port and Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
The driver was headed north in the center lane at about 6:10 a.m. when his tractor trailer left the road and went into the median near the River Road exit.
The truck went through the steel cable barrier and traveled about 1,500 feet in the median before coming to a stop.
The man, who was not named in the report, was from Fort St. Lucie on Florida's east coast. He was taken to Venice Regional Bayfront Health where he was pronounced dead, the report states.
FHP officers were investigating the cause of the crash.
