NORTH PORT — When Daylon Torres laces his boxing gloves on April 10, he joins other young fighters on the card from Florida and Philadelphia.
The fighter, who is 8, trains in North Port at Kid Kelly Boxing & Fitness. Others fighters on the card train there, as well.
The event at the George Mullen Activity Center features some 30 fighters from Florida and Philadelphia, some as young as Daylon and up. North Port rents the center and is not affiliated nor a sponsor.
A separate fight card at the Morgan Family Community Center is May 1. The Punching Parkinson’s event hosted by the North Port Boxing Club benefits local Kiwanians.
Sounds like a trend for North Port.
Boxing, said Kelly Colome, owner of the Kid Kelly training gym, is more than fighters slugging away at one another, or about “focus, hard work and determination,” said the former Golden Gloves silver medalist from New York and now in North Port.
“The fighter has to be very disciplined. That’s a lesson in life.”
Troy Carter, who is training Daylon, has trained others in a career in boxing and charity for which he had received awards. Fighting, he added, also instills personal responsibility. You train hard and focus and you may win. There is no second place in the ring, he said.
“It’s just you,” Colome added. “A feeling of total accomplishment.”
Girls are on the April 10 card, including Reagan Lindsley, a North Port High School sophomore studying remotely due to the coronavirus.
Excited, she was asked.
“Yeah,” she answered.
Daylon Torres sparring with his father Thursday cracked the leather with a flurry of punches. And performed a series of exercises to toughen his mid-section. You didn’t want to be his opponent.
“He’s getting it,” David Torres said of his son.
Boxers on April 10 weigh in at the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in North Port. That starts at 10 a.m. Doors at the Mullen open at 2 p.m.
