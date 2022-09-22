NORTH PORT — While the war in Ukraine heads into its eighth month, one area organization — the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America's Branch 56 in North Port — continues to help those displaced by the conflict.

Branch 56 has completed community outreach and education projects, as well as fundraising efforts for humanitarian and medical relief in the months since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

Olena and Lieda Boyko

Olena and Lieda Boyko at their yard sale fundraiser last spring.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments