NORTH PORT — While the war in Ukraine heads into its eighth month, one area organization — the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America's Branch 56 in North Port — continues to help those displaced by the conflict.
Branch 56 has completed community outreach and education projects, as well as fundraising efforts for humanitarian and medical relief in the months since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
The club members are gearing up for the winter season when more of their membership returns to their seasonal homes in the North Port area.
"Since February, immediately after Putin’s unjustified attack on Ukraine, Branch 56 members met and started planning their fundraising and community awareness campaigns," said Pat Zalisko, spokesperson for the club.
"They have persisted over time. And as Putin’s unprovoked war on this young democracy wears on, members just seem to become more creative and determined to fight for their ancestral homeland," she said.
Branch 56 is led by President Bohdana Puzyk. Under her leadership, the women have organized educational or related events, like Dance for Ukraine, collaborating with local businesses and associations, such as Fred Astaire Studios and Sarasota National Golf Club. It's part of an effort to raise local awareness of "Ukraine’s democratic importance," and raise some funds for relief funds that are approved by the group's national organization, the UNWLA.
"They have also met with members of the southwest Florida community and collected generous donations from non-ethnic Americans in order to foster public awareness," Zalisko said.
The club members have hosted yard sales and sold handmade crafts to raise money. They've written hundreds of letters to the editors of local newspapers or authored essays about their own involvement in their culture.
They've also forged a relationship with a local Jewish community and synagogue and other non-Ukrainian organizations to promote greater understanding and combat vicious propaganda about Ukrainian motives, Zalisko said.
HELPING HERE, AND ABROAD
Siblings Olena, Lieda and Bohdan Boyko held a yard sale last spring to raise money for the club.
Bohdan is a physical therapist and lives in Virginia, but he felt a calling to serve people in Ukraine. He spent the month of April in Ukraine to help those injured in the war.
"There was not much happening in the area he was staying at the time, so he went back home — and three days later there was a urgent call for help," Lieda said. "He is helping those with traumatic brain injuries. His youngest patient is 8 years old. He felt a calling to serve. He's there now and he hopes to be home for Thanksgiving."
Olena is also currently in Ukraine helping out with medical supply projects. She financed the purchase of a badly needed ambulance for Ukrainians injured in the war and had it delivered to Ukraine.
She also helps young men and women who wish to became priests or nuns by funding their education.
"She's planning to come back to to Florida in a couple weeks," Lieda said.
UNWLA member Ivanka Olesnycky's sister, Tania Vivvitsky, is planning to go to Lviv, Ukraine in early October.
"She's bringing medical supplies for serious injuries," Olesnycky said. "We have two nephews in the territorial defense force. She also wants to volunteer for a non-governmental organization."
Since last February, Branch 56 has contributed more than $24,900 to the UNWLA Humanitarian Relief fund.
"We have raised money for expensive life-saving medical equipment, and we are grateful to fellow Americans in our community who are not of Ukrainian ancestry but have rallied behind us," Zalisko said. "Several branch 56 members, like Vira Bodnaruk and her husband, Bohdan, have been responsible for generating large individual and corporate donations to the UNWLA’s relief efforts."
