NORTH PORT — The Home Depot retail store “Team Depot Foundation” volunteers assembled 100 buckets filled with cleaning supplies to help homeless veterans transition into their new homes.
Cherylann Tacy, a department supervisor at Home Depot, organized the “Team Depot” event April 29 in front of the store.
“We do projects on a regular basis, but with COVID-19, it’s been a bit strange,” Tacy said. “Last year we donated money to the Boys & Girls Club in North Port, and this year we’re doing things a little differently. This year, we are trying to teach veterans how to take care of housecleaning.”
Outside the North Port store, a group of volunteers filled 100, 5-gallon orange buckets with supplies including cleansers, sponges, paper towels and antibacterial wipes, for veterans in Tampa. The veterans will be transitioning from being homeless (or on the verge of homelessness) to getting into a residence.
The cleaning supplies will help them during this transition period.
Tacy said the North Port store is one of several in the area contributing to the cause.
“I wrote a grant that covered the cleaning supplies, and we had about 10 employees volunteer to come out and fill the buckets,” Tacy said. “Volunteers from America will be bringing a truck later today so we can load up the supplies and deliver them to the veterans.”
Jenn Madden and Peter Gallert kept busy filling the buckets with disinfectant products, sponges and trash bags.
“They fought for our freedom, and this is to thank them,” Gallert said.
Steve Giannakopoulos, merchandising assistant store manager, said he was proud to participate in the event and that Tacy was the captain and leader of the fundraiser.
“She worked hard to bring this thing together,” Giannakopoulos said.
The volunteers added messages with a “Sharpie” marker on the lids of the buckets stating “Thank you for your service” and “Welcome home.”
For more information on Team Home Depot, visit https://corporate.homedepot.com/foundation/teamdepot.
