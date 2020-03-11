NORTH PORT — When Vietnam veteran and mechanic Norm Lussier moved to the Myakka River Park, the 75 or so other neighbors there would hold Christmas, birthday and anniversary parties in the clubhouse, and even throw potluck suppers for no reason.
The aluminum homes were draped in festive lighting and laughter drifted about on warm breezes. Snowbirds and others flocked there, waited to snatch a deal at the affordable trailer park for those 55 and up.
To emphasize how great things were at the eight or so acres at River Road at Tamiami Trail, Norm Lussier tells of the communal grief over his girlfriend’s death, for instance. The woman died three days after doctors found a belly tumor.
“Stuff like that … everything and everyone together,” said Lussier, who is 73 and purchased his $5,200 home in the early 1990s.
The village of fixed-income retirees and working-class people, others on disability — and a share of squatters — however, is destined for the history books.
A Dallas-based firm, MQ Development Co., has plans at the busy corner for services, restaurants, possibly a hotel, said CEO Donald Silverman.
The firm has other North Port-area projects in the works, and there’s anticipation that more could be coming with the sprawling West Villages and the Atlanta Braves at their CoolToday Park, he said.
The company has petitioned to have what will become the former Myakka River Park annexed into North Port — it is in the unincorporated Sarasota County. The land should be cleared by the end of the year, as abandoned trailer homes are already getting torn down.
“That’s the game plan,” Silverman said.
North Port’s surging population is the stuff for textbooks, zooming to nearly 80,000 in short order. But standing to the side of progress is Lussier (said Loo-cee-eh) and others who decades ago saw North Port as an affordable paradise within sniffing distance of the Gulf.
On this day, he’s telling the sad story of his deceased girlfriend and another one after her as a crane operator claws apart abandoned park homes. Over the noise, Lussier, sitting in a lawnchair, munched cold pizza and sipped drinks in a koozie. The door of his 1972 model trailer fanned with a slight breeze, a new lawnmower amid gardening tools, an axe and a shovel. Though cluttered, the place has order. You see it was nice and was tended years ago.
Those left at the Myakka River Park this morning had headed off somewhere, or are indoors. But what remains is mostly abandonment, screens gone, the contents spilled by scavengers. The sign on one building warns trespassers: “Smile! camera’s have been installed and cops have been notified.”
Then around the corner comes Myakka River’s immediate troubles. A man with a haunted look saunters by with a shotgun on his shoulder. He was near the park’s clubhouse, which is heaped with trash. The building’s murky interior stinks of decay. Squatters, the homeless and others are responsible, police and others say.
It’s hard picturing the happy sounds of Christmas carols and the smells of potluck stew that Norm Lussier had described.
Some owners at Myakka River have received compensation. But Lussier has a letter telling him to seek his from a state fund. The same letter urges lot rent get paid, something he winks at when asked about it.
“They were going to put a pool in …” Lussier continued in his history of Myakka River Park, his thoughts sailing off. “The last owner,” he said upon returning from wherever he went, “he let anything happen, basically ran it into the ground. It’s not really fair. But I don’t care anymore.”
