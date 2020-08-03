NORTH PORT — The city's waterpark opens to expanded hours Saturday.
But ongoing COVID-19 restrictions mean users must sign a health compliance waiver before jumping into the Aquatic Center pool.
That means following self-distancing and other Florida Department of Health coronavirus guidelines. Pool management will close the waterpark daily for two 30-minute periods to sanitize things.
The pool starting Saturday opens from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., the waterpark 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday-Saturday. Waiver forms are on the city's website, can be returned via email or brought to the Aquatic Center. You can also complete one at the pool.
The waiver indicates North Port won't be held liable for injuries or illnesses relating to COVID-19. And it asks waterpark visitors to attest whether they have symptoms, had previously suffered from the coronavirus, had been exposed to someone with it, had traveled internationally or hadn't followed public health rules for masking and self-distancing.
But COVID-19 is another in a line of issues that had impacted the $12 million waterpark since its opening last November, when contractor delays allowed for about two weeks before it closed for limited seasonal use. And when the waterpark reopened for this year's spring break, coronavirus shutdowns in early March closed the Aquatic Center and all North Port parks within a few days.
There's been limited use of the pool since June, when some COVID-19-related restrictions were lifted. And the waterpark returns to fall hours on Aug. 31.
City park officials and pool users can't catch a break, North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell said.
“Hopefully next year we'll have a full year,” she said.
A side issue to keeping the Aquatic Center running is staffing, city Parks and Recreation spokesperson Laura Ansel said. Since many pool workers are seasonal or part-time, extended closures had caused headaches in retaining them. So, the city during COVID-19 repurposed the staff of 40, she said, using some of them to sanitize North Port buildings, to attend webinars or otherwise keep compliant with state lifeguard certifications, for instance.
“The moment we got the green light (to reopen),” Ansel said, “we were ready to go.”
North Port's Aquatic Center opening in November ended years of debate and planning. A Sarasota County surtax funded the project. But the city inherits its annual upkeep, which in recent budget sessions was determined to be about $800,000. The amount is a topic of city commission candidates, some calling for sponsorships, more clubs or teams, some stream of revenue to offset the red ink, those candidates insist. The primary is Aug. 18, with early voting starting Saturday.
McDowell, however, defended the Aquatic Center she and other commissioners approved in a nearly unanimous vote.
“These are amenities, and every single one of them loses money,” she said. “Is it a quality of life thing? Ding-ding-ding … a lot of people have been thanking us for doing that.”
Pool hours, waivers and more details are at www.cityofnorthport.com.
